Bills Lose Backup Quarterback As Mitch Trubisky Agrees to Terms With AFC Team

The Buffalo Bills will be searching for a new backup quarterback this offseason, as Mitch Trubisky has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans to become their QB2 for 2026.

It’s a two-year deal for Trubisky, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.

The former first-round pick has spent three seasons with the Bills throughout his career, including the past two. He totaled 44 completions for 492 yards and six touchdowns the last two years while serving under starting QB Josh Allen.

Where he’s headed

Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws to the end zone during route drills. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trubisky will join the Titans, who are coming off an abysmal 3-14 season, which led to the firing of former head coach Brian Callahan. Tennessee has since hired Robert Saleh as its next head coach, while former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Trubisky will have some familiarity with Daboll, who was the Bills’ OC in 2021 during Trubisky’s first stint with the team. He will now back up Titans' former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who finished the 2025 season with a significant shoulder injury, which ended his season in Week 18.

Track record

Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky high-fives fans as he takes the field during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears drafted Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons for the Bears, finishing 29-21 while making two playoff appearances. Throughout his career in Chicago, Trubisky completed 64% of his passes, totaling 10,609 passing yards and recording 64 touchdowns.

Things ultimately didn’t work out with the Bears, but he was a good soldier with the Bills, as he developed a friendship with Allen and became a positive presence in the locker room.

Looking ahead

Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky high-five during position drills during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Bills move forward, options to replace Trubisky include Shane Buechele, who the team brought back this offseason. Buffalo might also turn to the draft, where they could select a low-cost option to provide insurance for Allen for years to come.

Buechele has appeared in just one game throughout his NFL career, as the 28-year-old completed 7 of 14 passes for 88 yards for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.

The NFL’s legal tampering period opened on Monday at noon, and the Bills have already watched Trubisky and fellow free agent Reggie Gilliam agree to deals with new teams. Gilliam is headed to the rival New England Patriots on a two-year deal worth up to $12 million.