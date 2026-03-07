Triple Crown WR Breaks Down Bills’ Trade for his ‘Spirit Animal’ DJ Moore

Steve Smith Sr. definitely can speak on wide receiver play in the NFL. The 2005 triple crown winner has been vocal as an NFL Media member since retiring. And like many other pundits, he had some thoughts to share about the Buffalo Bills adding D.J. Moore.

”Holy smokes, I get off the plane and I find out my spirit animal, D.J. Moore, is no longer a Chicago Bear,” said Smith on his TikTok account.

Smith noted how “great” an opportunity this will be for Moore. And while he’ll be playing on his third NFL team with the Bills, Smith shared that there were a lot of circumstances out of Moore’s control in his first two stops.

Moore out of place in Bears’ new regime

”You always want younger guys to rise up with other young guys,” said Smith regarding the Chicago offense. “Because it’s cheaper, the communication gets better over time.”

Smith noted how the Bears’ receiver room was becoming crowded with Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, as well as Colston Loveland at tight end. He said that because they are players in their first or second seasons, just like Caleb Williams, they are more on par with the 2024 No. 1 pick’s development.

But that’s where Buffalo comes in.

Bills address WR 'need'

Smith commended Buffalo for addressing its need for an “outside presence” at receiver with Moore.

”Now they have it,” Smith said. “I think this is a slam dunk.”

Smith also added that adding a veteran target like Moore for a second-round pick is better for the Bills than drafting a “what-if” in the second round.

"They're trying to win today. So, I'm ecstatic," said Smith. "Josh Allen has his guy. Has a guy that can step up in a way, the way that Stefon Diggs did, meaning savvy veteran who knows how to work the system."

Smith also lauded Buffalo for bringing in Moore to be able to mentor Keon Coleman in the receiver room.

DJ Moore, Joe Brady connection

Smith praised Brandon Beane for bringing in Moore as well because of the wideout's connection to Brady with the Panthers. Moore recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons under Brady, despite inconsistency under center.

"Joe Brady was in Carolina, he knows D.J. Moore," said Smith. "Connect the dots, people."

Smith's views should be considered here not only as a former All-Pro, but as someone who is still very connected to the Panthers franchise. He's followed and mentored Moore since coming to the NFL. So, his perspective carries a little more weight than others.