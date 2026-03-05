The Buffalo Bills have kicked the offseason into high gear as they have finalized a trade with the Chicago Bears, landing them wide receiver DJ Moore.

The trade was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday morning and cannot be processed until the new league year opens on Mar. 11.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero later released the trade compensation, which will require the Bills to send a 2026 second-round pick in exchange for Moore and a Bears' 2026 fifth-round pick. Buffalo is in dire need ofwide receiver help this offseason and the 6-foot-, 210-pound pass catcher would significantly boost what the team currently has to offer at the position.

What he offers

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Moore is coming off a down year in 2025, which he finished with a career-low 50 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns. But he is not far removed from a 1,000-plus-yard season, recording 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023.

He has spent the last three seasons in Chicago after beginning his career with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him with the No. 24 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent five years with the Panthers, recording three straight 1,000-plus yard seasons from 2019 to 2021. Bills head coach Joe Brady was the Panthers' offensive coordinator in '20 and '21, when Moore totaled 153 receptions for 2,368 yards and eight touchdowns.

Moore, who turns 29 in April, is famous for hauling in a miraculous 46-yard touchdown reception to help the Bears beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 of this past season. The play was honored with the Moment of the Year Award at the NFL Honors.

Big boost

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs onto the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Moore will bring an added element to the Bills’ passing game it has missed dearly in past seasons. Moore’s average yards per reception (13.6) from this past season was more than three yards better than any Buffalo wide receiver in 2025. Khalil Shakir led Bills wide receivers with an average of 10 yards per reception (among qualified WRs).

Excitement among the fan base is already brewing, as one of the Bills’ most pressing offseason needs is beginning to be addressed.