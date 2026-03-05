Why Trading for DJ Moore Is A Massive Move for Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills finally have their WR1. But how impactful can he be?

Adding Moore can be tremendous for the Bills as they embark into the Joe Brady era. While Moore's numbers tapered off with the Chicago Bears in 2025, there are specific reasons why that may have been the case.

With a new regime in Chicago under HC Ben Johnson, the Bears had an increasd focus on running the ball and spreading the ball to a bevy of pass-catchers. This meant Moore was no longer the focal point for the Bears offense; but make no mistake, Moore remains a very viable and potent NFL receiver.

ESPN sources: the Chicago Bears are working to finalize a trade that would send WR D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills.



Compensation still is being discussed, and the trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins, but both sides are pushing to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/pMM4pvGFaZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2026

Moore is a No. 1 receiver

On the field, there's no question Moore is immediately able to slot in as the Bills' No. 1 receiver. The Maryland product has posted four 1,000-yard seasons in his career, including a 1,364-yard season in 2023. He also played under Brady while with the Panthers, which gives him a uniquie familiarity with the offense.

With 72 career carries too, Moore is the type of "weapon" receiver the Bills hoped Curtis Samuel to be. His numbers tailed off a bit in 2025 — 50 receptions for 682 yards and six TDs, but there's more to the story.



Moore's 2025 statistics do not tell the full story



Moore was only targeted 85 times in 2025, the second-lowest mark of his career. By comparison, he has garnered at least 118 targets annually between 2019 and 2024. Additionally, the Chicago passing attack was diverse under Ben Johnson, with Luther Burden, Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze eating into Moore's target share.

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) and Chicago Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14). | David Banks-Imagn Images

The metrics show that Moore remains very productive. Despite the limited targets, he still posted a 103.2 passer rating when targeted, tied for a career-low in drops (three) and only had one interception forced when targeted.

Since 2016, only 7 free agent WRs have recorded a 1,000 yard season in the year they signed. Free agency isn't the place to look if you want a high impact wide receiver



Those caliber of players don't hit the open market. If they do, it's "usually" age-related. (Diggs/Hopkins) — Carl Jones (@Jones11_) March 2, 2026



How does Moore fit in Buffalo

With Allen, Moore will now have the best QB that he has played with in his career. Whether it was late-stage Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, P.J. Walker, struggling versions of Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold in his Carolina years, Justin Fields or even a young Caleb WIlliams in Chicago, Moore has sustained excellence throughout his career.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Pairing him with an MVP winner in Josh Allen, and alongside solid offensive pieces like Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid and James Cook, Moore is positioned to return to the outstanding level of play he had in Carolina, and early in Chicago.

I asked DJ Moore last month what he liked about playing in Joe Brady's offense back in Carolina when he was the OC. He highlighted the nuance, along with the new routes and concepts, Brady brought to the table.



"He might just open it up this year." - DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/Gep3Dy1piX — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) March 5, 2026

The Bills have now added an essential piece to their offensive puzzle, that fills a position of need, before the start of free agency and the draft.