Experts' Grades on DJ Moore Trade Show Mixed Opinions for Bills

The Buffalo Bills will trade for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore when the new league year begins on Wednesday, giving Josh Allen a true No. 1 wideout for the first time since Stefon Diggs departed.

Taking on a big contract while sending a second-round pick to Chicago is a high cost, but it's a necessary sacrifice for the Bills to reach the Super Bowl, a sentiment several experts agree with.

These writers have dished out grades to the Bills for the acquisition of the four-time 1,000-yard receiver, with some giving preferable marks, while others chastise them.

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) tries to make a catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson (8) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"The Bills don’t need Moore to catch 100 passes for 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns. Allen just needs him to be available when it matters most for the Bills to finally get to a Super Bowl as the former MVP heads into his age-30 season. Let’s not forget that Buffalo has at least averaged 28 points per game in the two seasons since trading Stefon Diggs."

"Relinquishing a second-round pick to a player approaching 30 is a steep price for most teams, but the Bills could afford this risk with a roster that’s ready to contend for a Super Bowl. This seems to be a good fit for Moore and the Bills."

Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) carries the ball, defended by Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"With cap issues, they were unlikely to be big players for the top free agents, and at Pick No. 26, they couldn't bank on a game-breaker falling in a questionable draft. Moore brings experience in Joe Brady's system, having generated 1,000-plus yards in each of the two seasons when the new Bills coach was the OC in Carolina."

"The concern, however, is that Moore's age has begun to show. In 2024, he averaged a career-worst 9.9 yards per catch, and last year, he posted career lows in receptions (50) and receiving yards (682). The Bills are banking heavily on the soon-to-be 29-year-old returning to form under Brady."

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

"In 2025, Moore didn't have as big of a role, but several metrics pointed to a bounce-back year, including his yards per reception jumping up to 13.6, more in line with his career average. His 8.0 yards per target was his second-best over the past half-decade, as was his 22.4% explosive-play per target rate."

"Long story short, Moore fills the need of "outside wide receiver with downfield ability." And this wasn't just a need. It was a desperate need, one so desperate that the Bills gave up a second-round pick for a wide receiver coming off a career-low year, turns 29 next month and counts heavily against the cap (though Buffalo has some options in that regard)."

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) is brought down by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) at Allegiant Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"D.J. Moore didn’t have a great season last year, but was in a crowded receiver room and had to deal with Caleb Williams’ inconistency. He’ll find the complete opposite in Buffalo."

"Moore turns 29 in April, so he should be able to put together 2-3 strong seasons in Buffalo. His presence will give the Bills a much better chance of winning the Super Bowl. Swapping second- and fifth-round picks is well worth it, as Moore is much better than what the Bills could have gotten late in Round 2."

"The one negative with this trade is that the Bills are taking on so much money in the coming years, but as we very well know, the cap is fake if the owner wants it to be."

