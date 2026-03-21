NFL Draft Analyst's Latest Mock Projects Bills Make 'Significant Upgrade' at WR

There are lots of opinions as to what the Buffalo Bills may do with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And Connor Rogers believes there's a player who can really improve their wide receiver room.

NBC Sports' NFL Draft Analyst and Host of Fantasy Football Happy Hour projected the Bills to land Denzel Boston with the No. 26 pick in the draft. Boston, who has been mocked to Buffalo by various pundits throughout the process, will also be visiting the Bills ahead of April's draft.

Considering the struggles Keon Coleman has had thus far in his career, Rogers believes Boston is a "big, perimeter threat" who could make an impact in the red zone with his 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame.

Connor Rogers ranks a HIGHLY talented group of wideouts. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/qxxpE9KgtN — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 19, 2026

Why Rogers' take matters

Boston, in Rogers and many experts' eyes, is one of the premier receivers in this class. He believes his skillset could be beneficial for Josh Allen and the Buffalo passing game after an uneven 2025 campaign.

"Boston does a good job tracking the deep ball and can climb the ladder to make plays above the rim," said Rogers. "Allen throwing to him and D.J. Moore would be a significant upgrade from last season.

Rogers' projection of Boston at pick No. 26 could bring the Bills real value. In his latest top-50 big board, Boston slotted in at No. 23 overall.

What can Boston bring to the Buffalo offense?

Former Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Boston's skill set is similar to other big-bodied receivers like Cortland Sutton or Tetairoa McMillan. He was also highly productive with the Huskies, totaling 125 catches, 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Not only could he be a potential replacement for Coleman, his game compliments the likes of Moore, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid very well. While those guys may eat up more targets in the middle of the field, Boston is a true outside receiver who's jumpball ability has been notable.

The Bills could be in the market for another wideout in the draft. And Boston has shown he may be just who Buffalo is looking for.

Highest Graded Draft Eligible WR vs Man Coverage Last Season:



🟣 Denzel Boston, Washington: 89.7@UW_Football pic.twitter.com/yVNGRYmBVn — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 10, 2026