Bills Hosting Washington WR Denzel Boston For Predraft Workout After Pro Day 'Clinic'

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, the Buffalo Bills will ramp up their evaluation process of several prospects the team has had its eye on over the past several months.

One of those players is Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston, who reportedly has a predraft workout planned with the Bills in the coming days or weeks.

According to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, Boston has already met with the Miami Dolphins, while he has workouts scheduled with the Bills and New Orleans Saints. Boston is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide receiver who possesses great size and strength, which would provide the Bills with a skill set they have lacked in recent seasons.

His performance

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Boston spent four years at Washington, finishing with over 800 yards receiving in his final two years in a Huskies uniform. He also totaled 20 touchdown receptions over the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. His average yards per reception during those two seasons was 13.7, while he averaged 68.8 yards per game.

The 22-year-old turned heads at his pro day, recording a vertical jump of 37.5 inches while timing 4.2 seconds in the short shuttle. He did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine nor his pro day, with his speed being one of the few concerns regarding the prospect’s potential at the NFL level.

“He looked great in position drills, and as described to me, Boston 'put on a clinic' catching the ball,” wrote Pauline. “…He has 10 official predraft visits with requests for another four that may not take place due to a tight schedule.”

His projection

Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Boston has been tabbed as a late-first or early-second-round pick, and if that turns out to be the case, he would slot in where the Bills’ first-round pick falls at No. 26.

Buffalo already added a wide receiver capable of playing on the boundary when they traded a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for DJ Moore. However, Moore is a versatile piece that won’t be confined to a specific alignment, which would make way for Boston to step into a role in which he is most effective.

“I think I’m a big, physical receiver,” said Boston at the NFL Scouting Combine. “And I think I have many traits to bring to the table.”

He is also a potential replacement for Keon Coleman, who has begun his career with two consecutive underwhelming seasons. There are rumors that Coleman could be traded this offseason, a move that would clear the way for Boston to contribute immediately.