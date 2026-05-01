NFL Draft Scouts Predict One Bills’ Rookie to Contribute ’Right Away’

Now that the NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, the Buffalo Bills look ahead to the 2026 season. But who from this crop has a track to get on the field early?

ESPN senior national NFL writer Jeremy Fowler wrote a piece Thursday recapping all 32 teams in the league and their drafts. When discussing the Bills, he noted that several scouts felt that Buffalo fourth-round pick Skyler Bell was a name to watch as a player who can contribute “right away” from this draft class.

”He has polish to his game and tested well predraft,” said Fowler about the UConn product. “There was an outside chance he would go in the third round but was appropriately picked in the fourth round.”

We also believe in Bell, having tabbed him as one of four Bills' rookies ready to contribute in Year 1.

My post-draft intel on all 32 NFL teams is up:



-Trade musings

-Top 10 chatter on how boards stacked

-Which surprise team 'killed it'

-Sleepers

-Curious moves

-QB chatter

-Injury optimism



More...https://t.co/VMhy8jtjm8 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 30, 2026

Bell's quickest path to contributing 'right away'

With D.J. Moore and Khalil Shakir being penciled in as the top-two targets in the Bills' receiving corps, Bell's best chance at playing early on will be to supplant Josh Palmer, Keon Coleman and Mecole Hardman.

Palmer has had injury issues in recent years, missing 13 games since 2023, including five in 2025. So, Bell's availability and ability to stay healthy could give him a shot to secure snaps.

Coleman's ups and downs are well-documented, even being teased in potential trade deals. If Bell is able to be a more consistent presence than the third-year wideout, he will surely see some action in this new-look Bills' attack.

And although Hardman is a returning contributor who has been on three Super Bowl rosters, he's a veteran journeyman who Bell could steal targets from.

Former UConn Huskies' wide receiver Skyler Bell. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bell's versatility also gives him an upper-hand to get into the lineup soon. The 2025 Biletnikoff Award finalist slots right in favorably as a Z receiver who can be sent in motions and handle manufactured touches on screens and jet sweeps.

But he also figures to be a natural in the slot behind Shakir. He was about as balanced as they come, taking 48.8 percent of his snaps at UConn in 2025 in the slot.

So, Bell definitely has a chance to get on the field right away. Especially considering some of his counterparts in the Buffalo WR room.

Former UConn Huskies' wide receiver Skyler Bell. | Jason Snow / The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images