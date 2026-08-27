Bills Add Physical Indiana Receiver in 2027 NFL Mock Draft

Defense has been the focal point in the NFL Draft over the past two seasons for the Buffalo Bills. In 2025, they used their first five selections on defenders, and ultimately used six of nine picks on that side of the ball.

In 2026, their first two selections were defensive players and they again selected six total defenders with their 10 picks. To be fair, they sent a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for DJ Moore, so they did use an early draft pick to add to the offense, but they haven't used premium capital on offense since taking Keon Coleman in the second round in 2024.

With Coleman still trying to find his way, the Bills could decide to focus on offense again, which is what ESPN's Jordan Reid has them doing in his latest 2027 NFL Mock draft. With the 31st pick, Reid selects Indiana's Nick Marsh as a new weapon for Josh Allen.

Round 1, Pick 31: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Indiana's Nick Marsh during Indiana University's football camp practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reid notes that Marsh will not only give the Bills some much-needed size. While that is one of the things they love about Coleman, Reid says Marsh is also a great fit in their offense. Joe Brady relies heavily on receivers picking up yards after the catch, and that's an area where Marsh excels.

”This makes two first-round receivers for the Hoosiers, as Marsh is a physical wideout who is a chiseled 6-foot-3, 213 pounds. The Michigan State transfer is powerful on short-to-intermediate patterns and is not afraid to do the dirty work in the offense,” Reid wrote.

“He's competitive in gaining yards after the catch, which would be useful in Buffalo's offense. Considering that 2024 second-rounder Keon Coleman hasn't worked out, Marsh could combine with DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir to increase Josh Allen's receiving options.”

Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Nick Marsh warms up prior to a game against the Michigan Wolverines Spartan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marsh spent the past two seasons playing at Michigan State, where he recorded 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and seven touchdowns. He moves to Indiana for his junior campaign and can seal his slot as a first-round pick by taking off in their high-powered offense.

In Buffalo, he would give them an intriguing trio at the receiver position lining up across from DJ Moore with Khalil Shakir in the slot. Of course, the Bills' willingness to spend a Round 1 pick on a wideout will tie into how well Skyler Bell plays during his rookie season and whether Coleman turns the corner.

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