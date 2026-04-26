Recapping Bills' NFL Draft Activity That Featured Seven Trades Plus 10 Picks

The Buffalo Bills entered the NFL Draft with only seven selections, but they came away with 10 rookie players.

Bills' general manager Brandon Beane added selections as a result of seven trades, including three deals during late Round 1.

All of the Bills' picks came after Round 1 with three fourth-round picks seemingly generating the most excitement.

Most importantly, Buffalo bulked up its depth on defense. The Bills gave new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard a few foundational pieces for his multiple 3-4 scheme, starting with Clemson edge rusher TJ Parker at No. 35 overall.

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard is shown during the first quarter of their game against Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, October 22, 2022 | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

After boosting the pass rush, Beane traded up to get Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun with the No. 62 overall pick.

“We thought we needed, kind of like last year, more youth. We looked for some speed, some size, like just some versatility, just an infusion of some youth on the defensive side of the ball," said Beane on Saturday evening.

Bills' draft class highlights

The Bills selected only one prospect from a non-Power 4 school - Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell at No. 125 overall (Round 4).

Buffalo chose prospects at all three levels of the defense, including three defensive backs.

Six of the Bills' first seven selections participated, and popped, at the Senior Bowl.

At least four of Buffalo's picks made 30 visits to Orchard Park during the pre-draft process — Igbinosun, Bell, Elarms-Orr, Kilgore.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) of TCU practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

With left guard David Edwards and swing tackle Ryan Van Demark having left in free agency, the Bills drafted two offensive linemen headlined by Boston College tackle Jude Bowry at No. 101 overall.

Skyler Bell (No. 125) is the second-highest wide receiver drafted during Brandon Beane's tenure. Keon Coleman is the highest at No. 33 overall in 2024. Beane has never directly used a first-round pick on WR.

Six of Buffalo's 10 selections have a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) over 9.20 out of 10. It suggests that speed and athleticism were two important traits for the Bills in the evaluation process.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) | David Butler II-Imagn Images

2026 Bills' draft picks (by round)

Round 2 — EDGE T.J, Parker, Clemson (No. 35 overall) (from Titans)



Round 2 — CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State (No. 62 overall) (from Broncos)



Round 4 — LT Jude Bowry, Boston College (No. 102 overall) (from Raiders)



Round 4 — WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut (No. 125 overall) (from Patriots)



Round 4 — LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU (No. 126 overall)



Round 5 — S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina (No. 167 overall) (from Texans)



Round 5 — DT Zane Durant, Penn State (No. 181 overall) (from Lions)



Round 7 — CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri (No. 220 overall) (from Jets)



Round 7 — P Tommy Doman, Florida (No. 239 overall) (from Bears)



Round 7 — G Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M (No. 241 overall) (from Bears)

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Grading every Bills' pick

In addition to editor Ralph Ventre's instant grades, Bills On SI's Alex Brasky offered an assessment for each selection by Buffalo at the 2026 NFL Draft.

TJ Parker (EDGE), Clemson — No. 35 overall (R2)

Ventre: B | Brasky: B-

Davison Igbinosun (CB), Ohio State — No. 62 overall (R2)

Ventre: B- | Brasky: C

Jude Bowry (T), Boston College — No. 102 overall (R4)

Ventre: A | Brasky: D-

Skyler Bell (WR), Connecticut — No. 125 overall (R4)

Ventre: A | Brasky: B+

Kaleb Elarms-Orr (LB), TCU — No. 126 overall (R4)

Ventre: B+ | Brasky: A+

Jalon Kilgore (S), South Carolina — No. 167 overall (R5)

Ventre: B+ | Brasky: B

Zane Durant (DT), Penn State — No. 181 overall (R5)

Ventre: C+ | Brasky: C-

Toriano Pride Jr. (CB), Missouri — No. 220 overall (R7)

Ventre: B | Brasky: B-

Tommy Doman (P), Florida — No. 239 overall (R7)

Ventre: C+ | Brasky: B+

Ar'maj Reed-Adams (G), Texas A&M — No. 241 overall (R7)

Ventre: C | Brasky: B