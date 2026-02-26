Bills Show Official Interest in First-Round Safety Prospect at NFL Combine
To little surprise, the Buffalo Bills are closely examining the safety class at the NFL Combine.
Outside of starter Cole Bishop, there's no guarantee any members of the position group return from last year's roster.
Aging veteran Jordan Poyer seems destined for retirement, backup Damar Hamlin is a free agent and Taylor Rapp is in danger of becoming a salary cap casualty.
"I'd love to find another Cole Bishop and pair him right there where you can do both," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. "If we find a traditional box safety, then he'll probably end up in more free opportunities. If we find more of a free, rangy post guy, then Cole's gonna find himself closer to the box."
Searching for a potential starter alongside Bishop, the Bills officially met with Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman in Indianapolis.
"It was good. We were just talking through the film, talking through some of the coverages we ran at Oregon," said Thieneman in video from prospect media sessions shared by Matt Parrino. "Seeing how I process things, and what my eye progression, footwork and that stuff."
Intel on Dillon Thieneman
Thieneman seemingly has a similar "dual skill set" to Bishop. The 6-foot safety, who weighed in at 205 pounds, boasts an athleticism that adds to his versatility.
After transferring from Purdue, Thieneman played all 15 games for Oregon in 2025. He accounted for 96 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and five pass break-ups.
As a Purdue sophomore in 2024, he led all Big Ten Conference defensive backs in tackles (114) over a 12-game sample. He logged seven pass break-ups. Thieneman, who made 106 tackles as a freshman, also saw punt return work with Purdue.
Draft guru's take on Thieneman
NFL lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah grouped Thieneman in with Ohio State's Caleb Downs and Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as the top-tier safety prospects in the draft class.
"I love all three of those safeties. I had all three in my initial Top 25. I think those three guys are three of the best players in the draft, not just the three best safeties," said Jeremiah.
Currently ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect in Jeremiah's Top 50, Thieneman has a prime opportunity to boost his stock in Indianapolis.
"You're going to start seeing the buzz on him start to really, really build as we get to Indy. He's gonna run a heckuva lot faster than people think. He's gonna jump out of the gym. He is super, super explosive," said Jeremiah.
After NFL Combine media sessions on Thursday, Thieneman and the defensive backs will participate in workouts on Friday.
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.