When Will Bills' Brandon Beane and Joe Brady Speak at 2026 NFL Combine?

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine gets underway this week, with 32 teams getting set to head to Indianapolis to get a good look at prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft.

It will be a critical combine for the Buffalo Bills, who enter the offseason in need of several pieces to bolster their 2026 roster. Both President of Football Operations Brandon Beane and Bills head coach Joe Brady will address the media from the combine on Tuesday, with Beane scheduled for a 2 p.m. appearance and Brady slated to speak at 2:15 p.m. from the Indianapolis Convention Center.

On the docket

Topics the two are sure to address include the team’s pursuit of a top wide receiver, the Bills’ desire to yet again add to their defensive line, along with plans to bolster the rest of the team’s defensive personnel under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Additionally, there are various roster decisions ahead of Beane when the new league year opens on Mar. 11. The Bills are currently about $10 million over the salary cap, which will require Beane to pull off some crafty maneuvering to get under the cap and into a position where the team can spend money on acquiring some key talent, whether it be via free agency or trade.

A few options

Potential cut candidates for the Bills over the next few weeks include tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, both of whom would save the team over $16 million against the cap if they were both to be released by June 1. Safety Taylor Rapp could also be cut to save the team over $3 million, while kicker Tyler Bass would also offer $3M in cap savings if Buffalo cut bait on him before June 1. However, Beane has previously stated he expects Bass to be the Bills’ kicker in 2026.

All eyes will be on Indy over the next several days, as prospects and teams make their final push toward the draft. It should be fun to follow.