Buffalo Bills' Solution to Pass Rush Woes Includes Prized First-Round EDGE

Improving the pass rush could be the first order of business for the Buffalo Bills in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Bills are expected to face their fair share of turnover on the edge, and the team is also transitioning to a new 3-4 scheme defensively, which will produce additional need for an influx of talent. That has left a draft analyst to lean toward the Bills selecting an impressive prospect with their first-round pick at No. 26.

R Mason Thomas is a standout from the University of Oklahoma who recorded 22 sacks over his final two seasons with the Sooners and is believed to be a fit for the Bills come draft day on Apr. 23.

“Heck of a player,” said ESPN’s Field Yates in a recent appearance on One Bills Live. “… He’s got amazing burst.”

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) looks on against the Temple Owls in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Yates added that he could see the elite prospect going in the top 20 picks of the draft, but if he falls to the Bills, they should pounce.

“He is incredibly explosive, played through injury this past year,” continued the ESPN analyst. “Plays a million miles an hour, great energy, great effort. He’s got some real heavy hands as well.”

Tale of the tape

Thomas stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 241 pounds, so based on how he’s listed, he’s a bit undersized entering the league. But Yates believes there is room for growth.

“He may not be 265 [pounds],” he said about the former Sooner. “But if he’s 252 [pounds], 3-4 inside linebacker, plenty of size.”

Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon (56) celebrates after a missed field goal during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The Bills are likely to let both A.J. Epenesa and Joey Bosa walk in free agency, while elsewhere at edge rusher, Michael Hoecht is due to join Landon Jackson as both will return from injury this offseason. Greg Rousseau will also be back as the team's leading pass rusher, but the wild card is Javon Solomon. He is entering the critical third season of his rookie contract and could be better suited to play in an odd-man front.

Nevertheless, Buffalo will have to add a few players to bolster the position, as they did not get what they were looking for on the edge in 2025. The Bills’ 36 sacks were tied for 20th in the league this past season. That’s not good enough for a Super Bowl contender.

Thomas could be the next big thing for the Bills’ pass rush in 2026.