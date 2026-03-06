Buffalo Bills Linked to Freak Athlete First-Round Pass Rusher

If the Buffalo Bills hope to bolster their pass rush significantly this offseason, they must pursue all avenues.

That includes the upcoming 2026 draft, which features several talented edge rushers who could bring a boost to the Bills’ pass-rushing unit. One name that is heating up after a solid performance at the NFL Scouting Combine is Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell.

Howell ran 4.60 in the 40-yard dash, which was the fourth fastest time of any defensive end at the combine. He also recorded the fastest speed in the pass rush drill [14.52 mph] of any defensive lineman since Will Anderson Jr. in 2023 [14.90 mph].

With his athletic traits bursting off the charts, one draft expert believes he would be a seamless fit within the Bills’ defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Ringing endorsement

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While discussing potential prospects for Buffalo with their first-round pick at No. 26, ESPN’s Jordan Reid pointed out Howell as a player the Bills should be keeping a close watch on.

“One player who really stood out during his first and only season at Texas A&M as a starter,” said Reid of Howell to WGRZ. “I really like what he could bring to Jim Leonhard’s defense as a standup outside 3-4 linebacker."

The 6-foot-2, 248-pound linebacker recorded 11.5 sacks during his senior season at Texas A&M while also racking up 14 tackles for loss. He’s a disruptive force that would bring an added element to the table for the Bills in 2026 and beyond.

“I think the main guy I liked to watch was Ray Lewis,” said Howell on Pro Football Talk, of players he modeled his game after when he was growing up. “I feel like I liked the type of intensity he brought to the game, and I just liked the way he was. I want to emulate his game and his intensity.”

Powerful addition

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Greg Rousseau led the way for the Bills’ pass-rushing unit in 2025, but beyond his production, there was not much to write home about. Michael Hoecht enjoyed a brief stint that yielded positive results, but he was quickly lost due to injury.

Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa are each expected to depart in free agency, which leaves the Bills with Rousseau and a bunch of question marks, including Hoecht off a torn Achilles, Landon Jackson off a disappointing rookie year that ended with a significant knee injury and Javon Solomon, who has yet to offer much early in his career.

Howell would be a nice name to add to that bunch.