Bills Draft Trends: 3 Red-Hot Players to Target at Pick No. 26

The Buffalo Bills’ 2026 draft will begin on Thursday, Apr. 23, when teams descend upon Pittsburgh for the latest selection extravaganza.

In the days leading up to the NFL Scouting Combine, currently underway in Indianapolis, various experts around the league’s media sphere have released their latest mock drafts, projecting a long list of players to be selected by the Bills at pick No. 26.

While cycling through all of those linked to Buffalo, a few stand out above the rest as red-hot names the Bills should target with their first-round pick.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) attempts the sack during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Missouri EDGE Zion Young

The Bills have a clear need at pass rusher, as they are expected to allow both Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa to walk in free agency. That would open up a gaping hole opposite Greg Rousseau on the Bills’ defensive line, which could be filled by Young, a 6-foot-6, 262-pound, lengthy rusher who would help boost Buffalo’s ability to get after opposing quarterbacks.

Young was a monster during his senior season at Missouri, recording 6.5 sacks and a whopping 16.5 tackles for loss for the Tigers.

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Cincinnati LB Jake Golday

With the transition to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, the Bills may be in the market for a few new linebackers this offseason. Matt Milano will hit free agency in a few weeks, Terrel Bernard is coming off an injury-plagued season, and it remains to be seen how Dorian Williams will fit in Leonhard’s defense.

Golday could be a nice fit for the Bills, particularly in run support, where they allowed their opponents to gain the third-highest yards per carry average (5.1) in 2025. Golday stands 6-foot-4, weighs 240 pounds and possesses impressive athleticism. His stock has risen over the past several months, with The Draft Network’s Justin Melo projecting Golday to the Bills in a recent mock draft.

The Bearcats’ LB was all over the field in 2025, recording 105 tackles, six of which came for a loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson DT Peter Woods

As mentioned previously, the Bills are in desperate need of big bodies near the line of scrimmage to help slow their opponents’ rushing attack. However, they could also use some beef on the interior capable of pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

ESPN’s Field Yates recently released a mock draft that has the Bills taking Woods at pick No. 26.

“Woods is a polarizing evaluation for scouts—he’s an explosive, twitchy, powerful defensive tackle with natural disruption skills,” wrote Yates. “But there’s a worry about his shorter frame/arms, and his skill set did not often lead to production [only five sacks in three college seasons].”

He added, “I’ll bet on the athletic upside of Woods, who occasionally played fullback—he even scored a touchdown against Boston College last season. He’s an urgent and sudden player who can impact both a pass rush and run defense.”

Woods recorded 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this past season with the Tigers.