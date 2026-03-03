New Bills Mock Draft Adds High Risk Prospect With Immense Ceiling

The NFL combine is behind us, and while NFL free agency doesn’t start for several days, the week in Indianapolis is still the kickoff for the offseason.

Teams are not only able to get a good look at prospects, but there are also plenty of rumors that always surface when every franchise gets together. For the Buffalo Bills, it’s becoming apparent they want to make a splash on the edge this year.

They attempted this with Joey Bosa in 2025, but he didn’t have the impact they hoped for, especially in the playoffs. Now, rumors have them linked to Maxx Crosby in a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

As fun as that prospect is, adding Crosby would be difficult. That’s why it’s more plausible they look for outside help at another position of need, such as wide receiver, which would allow them to focus on the edge during the 2026 NFL draft.

That’s the approach taken by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski in his latest mock draft. Sobleski predicted the first round and has Buffalo taking Akheem Mesidor out of Miami.

Round 1, Pick 26: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mesidor is considered a risky pick by Sobleski due to his age and injury history. Mesidor will be 25 before the season begins, but Sobleski cited Bleacher Report scout Matt Holder, who says he can help a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

"Mesidor's age makes him a tricky prospect to place in mock drafts," Holder said, "because some teams will be looking to use a first-round pick on someone who won't be 30 by the time their rookie contract is up. Still, there's no denying that the Miami product can make an immediate impact as a pass-rusher and help get a team over the hump to be a Super Bowl contender. Enter the Bills, who are in that exact position and need to find a replacement for Joey Bosa."

Mesidor is one of the more polished pass rushers in the class. During his final season with the Hurricanes, he posted 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

Of course, this selection only makes sense if general manager Brandon Beane lands a talented wide receiver in free agency. Even if Mesidor helps the Bills keep the opposing team’s score low, the offense needs someone to take the pressure off of Josh Allen.

If that doesn’t happen, they risk wasting another season by ignoring their biggest need.