Bills' Seven-Round Draft Order Updated after Two Trades, NFL Comp Picks Revealed

The Buffalo Bills now know where each of their seven selections will be slotted at the 2026 NFL Draft.

After announcing compensatory picks allocations, the league unveiled the draft order for all seven rounds and 257 selections. The Bills were shut out by the compensatory picks formula, which is based upon last year's free agency activity.

Currently, Buffalo holds its own picks in Rounds 1, 3, 4 and 5 along with a fifth-rounder from the Chicago Bears, a sixth-rounder from the Las Vegas Raiders and a seventh-rounder from the New York Jets.

The Bills traded their Round 2 selection (No. 60 overall) to the Chicago Bears in return for starting wide receiver DJ Moore and a Round 5 pick (No. 165 overall).

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a three-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Rather than releasing him, Buffalo traded nickel cornerback Taron Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders as part of a pick swap. Per a report from The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia, the Bills sent a seventh-rounder (No. 228 overall) in exchange for the first selection in Round 6 (No. 182 overall).

The Bills' Round 6 selection belongs to the New York Jets as a result of the 2024 cutdown day trade for return specialist Brandon Codrington. Buffalo's seventh-rounder was sent to the Cleveland Browns as part of the 2024 mid-season deal for wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. It'll present a real opportunity for salary cap-strapped Bills to refurbish their defense with an infusion of young talent.

“[Head coach] Joe [Brady] and I are in lockstep on this. We just want to find good players separate of the scheme, separate of a 3-4, a 4-3, the passing game, the running game, whatever dimension it is, we just want to find good players and then get them in the best position, for them to succeed themselves and help our football team," said general manager Brandon Beane during a February appearance on One Bills Live.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bills, who have not done much during the NFL Free Agency negotiating period, currently have only two safeties — Cole Bishop and Jordan Hancock — and three linebackers — Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen — from last year's active roster under contract.

2026 Bills' draft picks

Round 1 — No. 26 overall



Round 3 — No. 91 overall



Round 4 — No. 126 overall



Round 5 — No. 165 overall (from Bears)



Round 5 — No. 168 overall



Round 6 — No. 182 (from Raiders)



Round 7 — No. 220 (from Jets)