Buffalo Bills Projected to Replace Tre White With 'Tough' SEC Defensive Back

A gritty SEC defensive back could help solve the Buffalo Bills’ depth issues at the cornerback position this spring.

With the Bills potentially losing veteran CB Tre’Davious White to free agency, they could be left with a gaping hole behind incumbent starter Christian Benford and his likely pairing Maxwell Hairston. One mock draft has South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse tabbed as a prime option to fill a potential void left if White is to indeed depart.

“Cisse is a tough corner who isn’t afraid to tackle and has 10 passes defended over the past two seasons, and he gave up just 18 receptions and one TD in 2025 [Pro Football Focus],” read an article published by FOX Sports Research. “He’d be a good replacement to a 31-year-old Tre’Davious White in Buffalo’s secondary.”

Collegiate credentials

South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Cisse is 6-foot, 189 pounds and could be a nice fit for the Bills under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. The former Gamecocks CB possesses elite athleticism that allows him to be a threat in coverage but his game truly comes to life in run support.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote that Cisse “supports the run like a box safety” and “beats blockers with quickness and meets runners at or near the line.” Cisse’s toughness at the point of attack and hard-hitting nature would be a good fit for a unit hoping to be more aggressive under Leonhard.

Shoes to fill

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) celebrates the game-deciding interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cisse would have plenty to live up to if he were to replace White, a former All-Pro. White is not only beloved within the Bills’ locker room, his production on the field in 2025 was outstanding.

During the regular season, White allowed 0.6 yards per snap, which was the third-lowest rate among outside cornerbacks, per Next Gen Stats. He finished the year with 10 passes defensed and allowed an opposing passer rating of 66.3, his lowest mark since 2021. The nine-year pro’s performance was an inspiration to say the least.

It would be wise for the Bills to strongly consider holding onto White, as he proved through his performance this past season he has something left in the tank. But if the Bills decide to move on, Cisse would be a good option to consider as they assemble their depth behind Benford and Hairston.

His assertive nature should fit in well with what the Bills are trying to assemble under Leonhard’s leadership on the defensive side of the ball.