Bills Predicted to Spend on Luring Former Wisconsin Standout LB away from Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills have spots to fill within their linebacking corps this offseason, and the current free agent class presents multiple intriguing options.

First, the Bills will decided whether or not to re-sign veterans Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson. Even if they bring one, or both, of the veterans back, team brass will almost definitely pursue additions through the free agent market.

While Buffalo transitions to a 3-4 defensive scheme under new coordinator Jim Leonhard, there's an intriguing piece available from the AFC West division. Kansas City Chiefs' third-round linebacker Leo Chenal, a 2022 pick, is coming off his rookie contract and likely to test the free agent waters.

The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia views Chenal as a near-perfect free agent target for Bills' brass. Laying out a "Bills' mock offseason," the writer predicted the 25-year-old linebacker leaves the Chiefs for Buffalo.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buscaglia projected a three-year, $24 million contract for Chenal with $17.22 million guaranteed and a $4.57 million cap cost in 2026.

Seems like right fit

By connecting the type of player that Chenal has been and what general manager Brandon Beane said about the desire for versatility, Buscaglia surmises that the two parties are right for each other.

“Trying to find as many positionless players as you can, whether it’s a backer who’s at some place, he’s off the ball and he’s playing like a true stacked linebacker and then sometimes he’s walking up as a rusher," said Beane.

The 6-foot-3 Chenal has shown legitimate flexibility coming up through the ranks under Steve Spagnuolo's multi-look scheme.

"Beyond receiver, the most important element the Bills need is versatile defenders who can ease their transition into defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s scheme. There may not be a better fit than former Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal. I could see the Bills issuing him their biggest free-agent contract this offseason. Chenal can cover, blitz well, play inside linebacker, and rush from the outside linebacker spot." — Joe Buscaglia

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) breaks up a pass to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Currently, Buffalo has three linebackers from last year's roster under contract — Dorian Williams, Terrel Bernard and Joe Andreessen.

Intel on Leo Chenal

In addition to his perceived ability to fit the scheme, Chenal has direct familiarity with Leonhard. He played 29 games over three seasons for Wisconsin, where Leonhard served as defensive coordinator from 2017 through 2022.

In 2021, Chenal was named the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Conference Linebacker of the Year. That season, he logged 18.5 tackles-for-loss over 11 games. En-route to AFCA All-America First Team honors, Chenal averaged 10.5 tackles per game to rank amongst the National Top 10.

University of Wisconsin Badgers football's Leo Chenal (5) goes in for a tackle on Michigan's Hassan Haskins (25) during their game Saturday, October 2, 2021 | Doug Raflik / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chiefs selected Chenal with the No. 103 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he proceeded to play all 17 games as a rookie, including eight starts. The first-year linebacker recorded six tackles and 1.0 sack in the Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He started 44 of 65 regular season appearances over the course of his rookie contract. Chenal averages 54.5 tackles and 4 quarterback hits per season.