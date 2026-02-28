Bills 'Combing Through' Free-Agent CB Options, Fan Favorite Could Return as Bargain

The Buffalo Bills have already experienced plenty of defensive turnover this offseason with new coordinator Jim Leonhard taking the reins.

As the scheme changes to a 3-4 base, there's bound to be plenty of roster turnover on that side of the ball.

With the defensive transition underway, the future appears even more uncertain for veteran free agents such as linebacker Matt Milano, defensive end Joey Bosa, linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive end AJ Epenesa and cornerback Tre'Davious White.

When it comes to potential returnees, one would think the Bills would have at least some interest in bringing back the 31-year-old White although the interest would have been much stronger had head coach Sean McDermott not been fired.

"It was fun to have Tre back this season. We're still kind of combing through all those things, so I wouldn't want to forecast yay or nay. I think it's still early," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane while entertaining a media scrum at the NFL Combine.

Spotrac estimates his market value at an extremely reasonable $1.2 million. With veteran Christian Benford and 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston expected to hold starting roles in 2026, White seems like a logical option to handle CB3 duties as a proven commodity.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White continues to argue with the line judge Rusty Baynes after getting a holding call, ripping off his helmet and slamming it on the ground, during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. Buffalo received another penalty for White’s actions with the official. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rediscovering his pre-injury form

White, Buffalo's 2017 first-round draft pick, was an All-Pro cornerback prior to suffering two devastating injuries in 2022 and 2023. He wound up as a salary cap casualty following the 2023 campaign, subsequently splitting the 2024 season between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

Returning to the Bills on a prove-it contract in 2025, White showed flashes of his old self while starting 16 games for a head coach that publicly revered him. Having reclaimed full health, he logged 40 tackles and 10 pass breakups while limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 51.1 completion percentage when targeted.

"You love Tre'Davious for what he's been. It was cool to see him kind of get back to what he wanted to be and, of course, what we all wanted for him," said Beane.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates the game-deciding interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still in town

In addition to being part of the organizational fabric during McDermott's tenure, White has long been a fan favorite of Bills Mafia. Despite Buffalo's season having ended more than one month ago, the veteran cornerback has yet to abandon the team facility.

"[I] love Tre. I've seen him. He's still in town. I was in the building last weekend, and he was in there with his boys," said Beane.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Louisiana native has embraced the local community over the years, and one would presume he wants to finish his career with the Bills, if possible. In the coming weeks, we'll find out if the interest is mutual.