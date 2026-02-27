Bills Predicted to Replace All-Pro Matt Milano by Signing Ex-Packers' First-Rounder

The Buffalo Bills drafted linebacker Matt Milano three months after hiring head coach Sean McDermott in 2017.

After nine seasons with the Bills, McDermott's tenure is over and Milano may be headed for the exit, too. With the 31-year-old Milano set to become an unrestricted free agent, it's unclear where he fits in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's plans.

Presuming the Bills let Milano, a 2022 All-Pro First Team selection, walk in free agency, they'll have to obtain a replacement, and signing a veteran off the market may be the best way to do so. In fact, Buffalo may actually need to sign multiple linebackers as Shaq Thompson is also an unrestricted free agent.

Factoring in "team needs, cap situation and fit," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox suggested the "perfect signing" for all 32 NFL teams. The author connected the Bills to Green Bay Packers' former first-round linebacker Quay Walker.

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) tacklles Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) | Dan Powers-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Selected at No. 22 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Walker proceeded to make 58 appearances (57 starts) for the Packers over four seasons. Prior to the 2025 campaign, Green Bay declined to exceeds the fifth-year option for Walker, making him an unrestricted free agent come March 9, 2026.

Author's analysis

"Matt Milano showed his age quite often in Buffalo last season. He's hitting free agency as a soon-to-be 31-year-old whose name recognition is more valuable than his play at this point.



Landing Quay Walker would give the Bills a younger, more athletic upgrade in the middle of the defense. That would allow for an easier transition away from Sean McDermott's defense in 2026. Walker would be a good running mate for Terrel Bernard, giving them two linebackers in their prime." — Kristopher Knox

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

More about Walker

Primarily an inside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme, Walker produced four consecutive 100-tackle seasons to lead Green Bay.

The 6-foot-4 linebacker made a career-high 128 tackles and seven quarterback hits over 14 starts in 2025. He also logged a career-high 900 defensive snaps this past season.

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In 2022, Walker was infamously ejected from a loss to the Bills on Sunday Night Football after shoving former tight end Zach Davidson, who was in street clothes on the sideline.

Walker, who will turn 26 years old in May, made 34 tackles over four playoff appearances for the Packers. As a senior in college, he was a key contributor on Georgia's CFP National Championship team.