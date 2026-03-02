How Joe Brady Impressed Bills GM Brandon Beane in Head Coach Interview

The Buffalo Bills held an extensive search for their new head coach after firing head coach Sean McDermott. In the end, they went with a familiar coach, promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

That doesn’t mean Brady was simply handed the job. As Albert Breer reports, Brady was able to impress general manager Brandon Beane with his approach to the interview, as well as with his take on how the season ended for Buffalo.

According to Breer, the Bills brass wanted Brady to treat the interview as if he was coming in from another team. The idea was to see what they didn't already know about Brady.

Beane said he expected the same from candidates such as Brian Daboll, who was also previously an offensive coordinator under McDermott.

“Joe was here, and Brian Daboll was here. I knew a couple of the people before,” Beane told Breer. “It was like, Everyone, walk into this room with the people we have in there that were part of the interview committee, as if we've never met you. Tell us how you grew up? What’s your family life like? How’d you get to whatever college? How did you start your career? We did every one of those like that. And I say that because I thought that was the fairest way. It’s like you want this trial to be in another place because you want the jury’s head to be clear.”

With this approach, Brady’s interview, according to Breer, went better than expected. While he didn’t break down too many details from the interviews, Breer stated that most candidates did Zoom interviews from Florida, while Brady was in his office at team headquarters.

Joe Brady showed true accountability

Joe Brady talks about his respect of his players at press conference that introduced him as the Bills’ head coach. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady was already back at work and while that impressed Beane, he also said Brady took accountability for their loss in the playoffs despite the offense scoring 30 points. Beane said even though the offense kept them in the game, Brady felt they could have done more.

“And that’s what he truly believes,” Beane said via Breer. “Some people say it. But you feel yhat with Joe—I’ve been with Joe after games that we lost, and one could argue maybe our offense kept us in the game, or we didn’t get enough stops. And Joe’s like, We could’ve done more.”

Buffalo moved on from McDermott because they wanted to see this team finally get to the Super Bowl. Brady’s approach, and claims that he can do more, were enough to convince Beane he gives them their best chance of reaching that goal.