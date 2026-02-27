Brandon Beane Reveals Whose 'Decision' Led to Bills Firing Sean McDermott

There's been a lot of speculation as to who is to blame for the firing of former Buffalo Bills' coach Sean McDermott. His former general manager, Brandon Beane, was able to clear the air on Thursday.

While visiting with the NFL on CBS team during the NFL Scouting Combine, Beane was tasked with answering one of the Bills' burning questions of the offseason: Why was McDermott fired?

His answer? It was all Buffalo's owner, Terry Pegula, on making the call.

"That decision was ultimately Terry Pegula's and his alone," said Beane, who was elevated to President of Football Operations in January. "We had nine really good years together."

Bills GM Brandon Beane on the firing of Sean McDermott



"That decision was ultimately Terry Pegula's and his alone... I think he just felt like we need something new, we need something fresh." pic.twitter.com/XZNLovQ99i — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 26, 2026

Beane alluded to the "proverbial playoff wall" that Pegula noted in his now infamous press conference after McDermott's firing. He said that Pegula's decision may have come out of wanting something "new" and "fresh" for the organization.

But again, Beane states how it was Pegula's call and how the former wanted to help attack the coaching search there after.

"This was the decision he made and you just follow along with it," said Beane. "[to Pegula] 'Alright, you've made this decision, now we need to put our heads together and line up who are the best candidates.'"

It still is hard to believe a coach of McDermott's caliber was fired. After nine years with the Bills, he's second-most in wins all-time in franchise history with 106 (Including the playoffs). But as Beane alluded to, there was a playoff wall for the franchise under McDermott, as the team went 8-8 in 16 games and not advancing to any Super Bowl.

Ultimately, Buffalo stayed in-house, promoting from within with the elevation of former offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach. But only time will tell how Brady can fill McDermott's shoes as a first-time HC.