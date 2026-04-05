Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld Spotted At Sam Darnold's Wedding

On Thursday, Buffalo Bills quarterback and his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, announced the birth of their baby girl. On Friday, the two were spotted celebrating another occasion.

This time, it was a friend of theirs as the couple was seen at the wedding of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle.

"The Buffalo Bills quarterback and the Academy Award nominee, both 29, attended Darnold's wedding to Katie Hoofnagle on Friday, April 3, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. The outing came shortly after the couple announced the arrival of their first baby, a girl, through a Substack post on April 2," PEOPLE's Natasha Dye wrote.

Darnold and Allen have been close since entering the league together in 2018. The two not only worked out together throughout the pre-draft process, but were also roommates and have kept in touch since then.

Allen once called Darnold “one of the greatest dudes” he’s ever met, saying they have been able to help one another improve as quarterbacks.

“[I’ve taken] some things from his mechanics and tried to apply them to my game and vice versa,” Allen said via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “Just kind of picking each other’s brains as far as defenses and types of concepts that we’re running. We don’t get too deep. So I don’t know if my coaches [are listening]. But we don’t get too deep, but it’s fun to kind of talk to somebody who’s kind of going through the same thing.”

The two were also part of a group that quarantined together during COVID, again helping one another stay on top of their game. Allen and Darnold also share a love of golf, often attending The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Sam Darnold coming off Super Bowl win should motivate Josh Allen

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Allen has been the better quarterback and has won an NFL MVP award, he's still chasing a championship. That's not the case for Darnold, who helped lead the Seahawks to a title in just his first season with the team.

Darnold, who struggled to find a home after being traded by the New York Jets. He played for the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, finally hitting his stride with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Minnesota elected not to re-sign Darnold in free agency, however, leading to his deal with the Seahawks.

Now Allen will look to match his friend as the Bills chase their first-ever Super Bowl.

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