NFL Insider Provides Update on Fate of Three Bills' Starters

The NFL Combine was buzzing with rumors and updates regarding the future of pending free agents, trade candidates, and draft prospects.

ESPN Insider Dan Graziano shared what he heard from sources throughout the week, including an update on several notable Buffalo Bills' players.

Ed Oliver's future

Graziano writes, "There has been speculation that defensive tackle Ed Oliver could be available in trade, but I am told that the Bills have no interest in moving him and that they expect him to be on the team in 2026."

If the Bills were to trade Oliver, the transaction would likely be designated as a post-June 1 deal, providing the team with $14.7 million of cap savings but $9.2 million in dead money. If the trade was pre-June 1, the Bills would save just $2.3 million against $21.6 million in dead cap, meaning Buffalo would need a significant return to justify the lack of financial relief.

Regardless, it looks like Oliver won't be going anywhere, remaining in a defensive tackle room with now second-year players Deone Walker and TJ Sanders.

Bills rookie Ed Oliver fights through a block to tackle Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Connor McGovern and David Edwards return?

Buffalo's most prominent free agents are their starting center and left guard from 2025. In a free agency class without many high-profile offensive linemen, both are projected by various sites to earn north of $15 million per season.

The Bills need to prepare for the scenario where both are priced out of Buffalo, with Graziano reporting that there are "a bunch of teams looking for interior O-line help, but the Bills have cap issues and could look to replace both."

The first piece in the 2026 offensive line puzzle may have been connected last week, with the Bills re-signing versatile interior lineman Alec Anderson on a one-year deal.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) and guard David Edwards (76) lead the team onto the field before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Defensive Scheme Fits

For the first time in nearly a decade, Beane is no longer looking to acqurie defenders to fit Sean McDermott's 4-3 defense, now looking for fits for Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme.

Graziano writes that the Bills will "look for guys who fit new coordinator Jim Leonhard's defense, but they believe several of the young defensive players they've drafted the past few years are versatile enough that they won't have to make major personnel changes."

Notable defenders the Bills have drafted "the past few years" include corners Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong, defensive tackles Sanders and Walker, and safety Cole Bishop. Beane just extended Terrel Bernard, Christian Benford and Greg Rousseau last offseason, so they're not going anywhere either.