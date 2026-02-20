Heart of Bills' Defensive Line Tagged as Stunning Offseason Cut Candidate

Ed Oliver has been as impactful as a defensive tackle can be, but whether he can return to the level of play he showed the last few seasons for the Buffalo Bills is uncertain.

Given the Bills are $12.3 million over the salary cap, according to OverTheCap, and will soon have a defensive overhaul under new coordinator Jim Leonhard, Oliver's role in Buffalo is unclear.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon believes Oliver could be one of the most shocking cuts of this upcoming NFL offseason, citing cost and injury as the main reasons.

Could Ed Oliver be cut this offseason?

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a sack in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

TRENDING: Bills Staring Down Possible Reunion With Former All-Pro Receiver

Injuries destroyed the veteran's 2025 season, and his production had already dipped in 2024," Gagnon wrote. "At 28, there are real questions about whether he can return to his previous level of play."

Oliver played in just three games last season. He missed four games due to an ankle injury he suffered in practice before Buffalo's Week 2 game against the Jets, then tore his left biceps in Week 8 against the Panthers, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

The seven-year veteran has tallied 30 sacks, 56 tackles for loss and nine forced fumbles in his career, so Buffalo would lose a defensive centerpiece if it moved on from him.

Still, there are reasons Buffalo could allow Oliver to pursue other opportunities.

Why would Oliver be let go?

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

RELATED: Why Bills' Key Free Agent Guard Could Be Too Expensive to Keep

According to OverTheCap, Oliver carries a $23.9 million cap hit this season with $21.6 in dead money. However, the cost would be more bearable if Buffalo released him after June 1.

A post-June 1 release would free about $14.7 million in cap space. If the Bills decide to pursue a high-profile wide receiver to help quarterback Josh Allen, moving on from Oliver could help make it happen.

Joey Bosa, DaQuan Jones, A.J. Epenesa and Larry Ogunjobi are among the defensive linemen set to hit free agency, but Buffalo has options to help offset those losses.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) pushes back against Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele (77). | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Bills have young talent on the defensive line, including interior defenders Deone Walker and T.J. Sanders, who showed flashes as rookies, as well as Landon Jackson and DeWayne Carter, both of whom missed much of last season with injuries. Free-agent signing Michael Hoecht was also impactful in the two games he played last season, recording two sacks.

There's also the question of how Oliver would fit into Leonhard's 3-4 defense, a question that may become moot if Buffalo decides to let him go to help sign outside free agents and extend its own players, such as tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Joe Brady era may have to begin with difficult decisions, and Oliver could unexpectedly be one of those.