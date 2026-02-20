Buffalo Bills Re-Sign Key Offensive Lineman to Solidify Trenches

The Buffalo Bills are already starting to re-tool as they get set for a critical 2026 season.

Reports surfaced on Friday afternoon that the Bills have re-signed offensive lineman Alec Anderson to a one-year deal worth $3 million, with $1.8M guaranteed. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the deal.

Anderson appeared in all 17 games for the Bills the past two seasons, earning six starts in reserve duty. He was set to become a restricted free agent, but instead, remains with the Bills on his new contract.

Big chance

Anderson has a significant opportunity in front of him this offseason, as the Bills may lose two of their starting offensive lineman who are set to become free agents. Both left guard David Edwards and center Connor McGovern are both set to hit the open market, which could open the door for Anderson to slide in as a full-time starter in 2026.

Anderson is a versatile offensive lineman, with the ability to play each of the five positions up front. The four-year pro has also served as the team’s jumbo tight end in the past.

With McGovern and Edwards both likely to secure high-priced contracts through free agency, Anderson will likely compete with other Bills’ O-lineman such as Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Tylan Grable and perhaps Ryan Van Demark, who is also a restricted free agent.

"It's just an opportunity," said Anderson after head coach Joe Brady's introductory press conference. "And I think that I'll be able to capitalize on the opportunities that are handed to me. And I think I've proven to do that with my years in the league. Being able to stick around and kind of play whatever role that the offense or the special teams coach needs me to play."

Anderson has been on the field for 22% of the team's offensive snaps and 30.5% of the special teams snaps the past two seasons. He has developed into a key part of what the Bills do in both phases and could take on an even more significant role into the future.

Anderson has been in the league since 2022, when he signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. He will enter his fifth year in Buffalo in 2026.

A great story for a hard-working, hard-nosed player.