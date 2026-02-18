Brandon Beane Must Solve Bills' Biggest Free Agency Challenge for Josh Allen's Sake

The Buffalo Bills' offensive line is bound to lose at least one starter in free agency this offseason.

With the Bills' salary cap situation being what it is, it's simply not feasible to re-sign both center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards, especially considering the estimated hauls the two veteran players are projected to earn.

"You're looking at it, and you're like, 'Gosh, I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to trot out the same five next year,'" said Bills' general manager Beane. "We do have some guys that we do believe in. Some of the guys that you're talking about have earned the right to go to free agency, but we'll keep the dialogue going."

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern celebrates with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For continuity's sake

With offensive line continuity seemingly an important factor in the Bills' success on that side of the ball over the past few years, Beane has to find a way to keep four of the five starters intact. Not to mention, it'll only make life easier for quarterback Josh Allen.

"I'd love to trot out the same five next year. You never say never. We'll just take it one day at a time, said Beane.

While the dollars don't make sense to re-sign both free agents and dedicate such a high percentage of cap space to the interior offensive line, Bills' brass should work hard to find the money for a McGovern extension.

When forced to pick between the two, there are multiple reasons why the 28-year-old McGovern should be the Bills main target. For as good as Edwards was this past season, the offensive guard market has become obscenely expensive. Spotrac estimates his value at $20 million annually.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby heads towards Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen who was just getting the snap as David Edwards protects | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why McGovern makes sense

While center is traditionally a tougher position to fill than guard, Spotrac has placed a higher estimated monetary value on Edwards as opposed to McGovern. The contract analysis entity projects a 16.3 million average annual value for the center.

Spotrac's estimates have a history of being a bit over-inflated, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bills and McGovern comes to terms around $13-14 million per season. Baltimore Ravens' free agent Tyler Linderbaum, who is considered the top center in this year's class, is projected to earn a four-year, $71 million contract.

McGovern, who started at left guard in 2023 before moving to center in 2024, has been ultra reliable for the Bills over the past three seasons. He hasn't missed a single game except for earning Week 18 rest days the past two years.

It's likely no coincidence that the Bills became one of the NFL's top rushing attacks after McGovern's move to center. His rapport with quarterback Josh Allen should not be overlooked, either.

Changing out one-half of the primary center-quarterback exchange would create more offseason work for Allen and the new snapper. There is certainly value to maintaining the chemistry that Allen and McGovern have built together.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

In addition to his on-field exploits, McGovern has been noticeable presence in the locker room. He's routinely hosted tens of teammates as his house for homemade pizza parties, acting as a leader for his position group.

Between experience, intangibles and his history of success in Orchard Park, there are plenty of reasons why Beane must find a way to re-sign one of the NFL's better centers.

