Biggest Decision Bills' Coach Joe Brady Must Make This Week, And He's Already Made It

It's the first time he faces the decision as Buffalo Bills' head coach.

When the Bills open their three-game preseason schedule at home on August 15, Joe Brady must determine which players will see live action and which ones will watch from the sideline.

In recent summers under former head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills veteran and presumed first teamers saw little, if any, exhibition game action.

"I don't think any one year is the same or there's a lot of there's a lot of the factors that go into it," said Brady prior to Thursday's practice in Orchard Park.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during training camp at St. John Fisher University | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, however, Brady appears ready to shift gears.

"Right now, everybody that's healthy is going to be playing out there on Saturday," said Brady.

"Everybody" includes five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen. We wrote about the quarterback's preseason game status shortly after Brady addressed reporters on Thursday.

Bills Josh Allen takes the for Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Benefits of deploying first-teamers vs. Panthers

While there's always an injury risk, Bills' players will likely benefit from learning the gameday flow at the brand-new Highmark Stadium.

From entering the venue to finding the locker room to timing the walk out onto the field, there are plenty of unfamiliar elements due to the stadium change.

"I think we get an opportunity to go into the stadium and I want [to see] the guys, how do we respond from the Red & Blue practice? Us going through it and getting that pregame routine and going out there," said Brady.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's the competition factor for Brady, too.

"I want to see guys get hit. I want to see guys tackle. I want to see the finishing of the play and the how and all," said Brady. "There's so many variables with it. We obviously have a new everything, and so, it's our first opportunity for us to come together and show an example of what the Buffalo Bills are about. I think that that's important."

For first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is administering an overhaul on that side of the ball, the preseason opener will help in the areas of both acclimation and evaluation.

"I think the plan is for guys to play. Get a taste of the scheme, live, let's go finish," said Leonhard. "As far as I'm concerned, guys are gonna go play, to be determined a little bit on how much. It's gonna be exciting for guys to get out there and just kind of let it rip."

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard visits with players during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen has no objection

After not taking a single snap last preseason, Allen claims to be fine with starting at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.

"I'd love to play," said Allen. "To get out there, get a good feeling and a good sense of the game and get a good sense of the guys around me, I feel like that's important to do."

Prior to 2025, Allen usually made at least one exhibition appearance per summer, and that's when the Bills weren't breaking in a new stadium with a first-year head coach.

"New environment, new routine, just understanding, again, we want to make this as real game-like as possible because it is a real game. To have those reps before first game, when we have it here in Thursday night, just understanding the process behind everything and not being surprised by anything," said Allen.

The Bills and Panthers are set for a 1 p.m. kickoff on August 15.

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