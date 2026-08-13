Is Bills QB Josh Allen Playing vs. Panthers On Saturday?

The preseason is back and the Buffalo Bills will be in action this weekend. Buffalo will host the Carolina Panthers in the new Highmark Stadium, which will be the first time the Bills take on an opposing franchise in the stadium.

With that game coming up, there's going to be one question on everybody's mind: will Josh Allen and the starting team play against the Panthers?

In the past, the answer was usually no, especially when it came to Allen. In fact, the 2024 NFL MVP didn't take any snaps in the preseason ahead of the 2025 campaign. This year, however, things will be different. First-year head coach Joe Brady spoke with reporters ahead of Thursday's practice and said "Everybody that's healthy is going to be playing on Saturday."

That's an interesting change and it could help the Buffalo offense come out firing on all cylinders. While the offense isn't expected to change much since Brady was the play-caller last year, they do need to get Allen and new WR1 DJ Moore some snaps in game situations.

Defensively, it makes even more sense. Jim Leonhard is the new defensive coordinator and he's going to be installing a completely different defensive scheme. He also has some new faces to work into the defense including outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, rookie inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, and rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun.

Highmark Stadium will again be in the spotlight

A media tour is lead inside the new Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to the players on the field, Highmark Stadium itself will be under a microscope.

The Bills unofficially opened the stadium the week prior as they hosted fans for the annual Return of the Blue & Red practice. There was a massive turnout for the scrimmage, but there were still several issues. None of those problems were on the field, but some fans weren't thrilled with their obstructed views while others criticized the video boards.

There's no way to ever make everyone happy, but these issues were loud enough that the front office felt they needed to respond. A statement was issued saying they would use the next six weeks to see what adjustments could be made before they have their official opening against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 of the regular season.

Not enough time has passed from the scrimmage for the Bills to make any changes, but it will still be worth seeing if the vibe is different in a true game situation.