Punches Thrown at Buffalo Bills Training Camp After Fight Breaks Out

The Buffalo Bills had their first major scrap of training camp on Tuesday, which was the first full day of padded practice.

According to 13WHAM's Dan Fetes, the fight started when rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr laid a big hit on tight end Dalton Kincaid after a catch.

The offense obviously did not take kindly to that hit, which Fetes notes would have drawn a flag in a game.

"BIG FIGHT. Kaleb Elarms-Orr laid out Dalton Kincaid after a catch," he reported. "Would have been a flag on Sunday for unnecessary roughness, let alone at training camp. The entire offense responded."

Fetes later added that at least one punch was thrown and it came from another rookie, edge rusher T.J. Parker. Clearly the rookies aren't messing around at practice.

Here's video of the scrap at practice, or at least the aftermath of it.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr with a LATE hit on Kincaid and WE HAVE A BRAWL 🥊#Bills | #GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/SAPos8LFJY — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) August 4, 2026

WKWB's Matthew Bove confirmed Parker was throwing punches, but it hasn't been confirmed who exactly he was throwing them at. Bove adds that the fight was broken up after about 20 seconds.

Anyone who has been following NFL training camps for a long time knows knows fights happen each and every year, so this is nothing out of the ordinary for the Bills.

It is interesting to see a pair of rookies showing so much fire, although we know the veterans on offense won't like that too much, to say the least.

The important thing is that nobody gets hurt in the scuffle. So far, it doesn't look like anyone has, whichi s good news.

We'll see what the players involved in the skirmish have to say after the Bills conclude practice, but we would expect diplomatic answers from everyone involved. Players typically move on fast from these situations and that will likely be the case when the players address the media after the session.