Five Main Things We Learned During Bills’ Fully-Padded Practice on Day 5

The Buffalo Bills were finally back in full pads on Tuesday morning for the duration of a full football session, marking the first time players on the roster have done so since their devastating overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs this past January.

And, for seemingly the first time (only being slightly hyperbolic) this training camp, the team managed to fit in a practice without being fully doused with torrential downpours on the grounds of the St. John Fisher University campus in Pittsford, New York.

Instead, the players were drenched in sweat from the pads popping all morning long, and boy was it a beautiful sight, Bills Mafia!

With that said, in honor of Day Five wrapping up this morning, here are five things that fans may have missed that we learned from the first fully-padded practice of August.

A Buffalo Bills fan holds up a sign for a player hoping to get a photo with him after Bills' training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 13 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Connection between Bills’ QB Josh Allen & WR D.J. Moore picking up steam in Pittsford, N.Y.

Buffalo’s veterans reported to training camp on Tuesday, July 28, of last week. And, through the first seven days since that time, two players in particular have been stealing the show on the practice field at St. John Fisher: quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Moore, whom the Bills acquired from the Chicago Bears via trade this offseason after surrendering a 2026 second-round pick to the NFC North squad, has quickly established himself as Allen’s favorite target.

That’s a good thing, too, because the Bills are banking on the now 29-year-old regaining his form after stumbling in Chicago last season to a measly stat line of 50 receptions for 682 yards—the lowest outputs in each category through his first eight years in the league—and six touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore heads up the field after making a catch across the middle of the field during the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Mentally, I’m 100 out of 100. Right now, training camp—you know, training camp can be long—but, right now it’s all good,” Bills’ receiver D.J. Moore divulged to NFL media personality Kay Adams on August 1.

“When we’re in the building together—when we have breaks—we’re talking (about) everything. It’s just like (Josh and I’ve) been together for nine years. Like, we were on separate teams, but now it just feels like we’ve been together for nine years, and it’s just, like, a perfect fit.”

The duo topped their previous four training camp efforts on Day 5 as they consistently connected on intermediate and deep routes all morning long, including an incredible long ball that reached Moore’s outstretched arms from Allen after the veteran ran past triple coverage, which was from Christian Benford, Cole Bishop, and Max Hairston.

With that said, Buffalo’s new dynamic tandem is off to quite the hot start.

Bills’ Pete Guelli confirms training camp is staying in Pittsford for foreseeable future

Speaking of hot starts, the weather has been anything but through the first five practices of camp as three of the first four sessions were filled with dreary skies and torrential downpours to start the summer off before Tuesday’s fully-padded practice met players and Bills fans with beautiful sunny skies.

While the warm weather was welcomed on Day Five, it appeared to be a bit of an ominous start to training camp for fans of the Western New York football franchise.

With only seven practices scheduled to take place this offseason on the grounds of the private university in the greater Rochester, New York, area, many questioned how much longer the team would be taking their talents to the facilities for future training camps, especially with the new Highmark Stadium opening up this year.

The stadium as seen from field level during a media tour of the new Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, fear not, Bills Mafia.

On Tuesday, team president of business operations Pete Guelli confirmed that the Bills will continue to bounce up the I-90 for future camps.

“So, when we came here and the schedule lined up, it just made sense that (seven) was the number. We’re also ending the camp with the ‘Red and Blue’ scrimmage in Buffalo, and (then) not coming back, which is a little bit of a tweak,” Pete Guelli said to reporters at St. John Fisher University on Tuesday morning.

“But, just because there’s seven open practices this year, doesn’t mean there won’t be more next year. And, we’re not planning on going anywhere.”

Buffalo Bills fans hold up their phones to record Bills' quarterback Josh Allen as he makes his way along the barriers signing autographs for Bills Mafia members after training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rookies getting taste of ‘real’ NFL football, and one youngster’s taking to it quite nicely

In addition to the several new coaches and veteran players that were brought on board by Buffalo this offseason, the team also has 10 new rookies that it drafted, as well as a large assortment of undrafted players on the roster, too.

And, while some of those undrafted players, like former University of Arkansas cornerback Kani Walker for example, are starting to shine fairly bright for the Bills this summer, there’s seemingly no rookie—drafted or undrafted—that is shining brighter than rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who Buffalo took at pick No. 126 in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft this spring.

June 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) trains during Bills veteran minicamp practice this spring | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elarms-Orr had taken several starting reps alongside fellow linebacker Terrel Bernard through the first four days of camp, and the 6-foot-2, 234-pound California native continued that trend on Tuesday as the former Texas Christian University linebacker was once again beside Bernard on several occasions on the starting unit.

The 22-year-old rookie even showcased his incredible athletic ability on one particular play when he ran stride for stride with reigning NFL rushing champion James Cook III down the field in tight coverage to force an incompletion.

Cook later got the best of Elarms-Orr, but it was still a positive sign, nonetheless.

Buffalo Bills rookie outside linebacker T.J. Parker signs autographs for fans at the end of Day Two of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notable veteran defenders not in pads work on sidelines

Although the Bills have remained fairly healthy through the first seven days of their stay at St. John Fisher University, there have been a few bumps and bruises that have occurred.

Injuries, unfortunately, are just a part of the National Football League. It’s the nature of the beast.

And, on Day Five of camp, there were two notable veterans who were noticeably absent from the first full day in pads.

The players?

Buffalo Bills outside linebackers huddle up together at the end of Day Four of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Monday, August 3, 2026, in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker, who is being counted on to take an even bigger step forward in Jim Leonhard’s defense this season after he already had a fantastic rookie campaign.

Gardner-Johnson is still recovering from a strained calf that he suffered this past Saturday, which luckily wasn’t anything like the Achilles injury that cost outside linebacker Michael Hoecht the majority of his season with the Bills in 20205.

Meanwhile, Walker, who has mostly been participating off to the side on Monday and Tuesday, revealed that he is dealing with an elbow injury.

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Deone Walker throws aside a blocking sled during drills on the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University last summer in Pittsford, New York, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, a brace has been fitted and he’s expected to return to practice in short order.

Running back Ray Davis also went down briefly during the morning session on Tuesday, but he later returned to action.

Breathe, Bills fans.

Buffalo Bills veteran running back Ray Davis rushes up the field during Day Four of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Monday, August 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Punting competition still tight, and veteran isn’t letting up

Who doesn’t love a Puntapalooza!? Am I right?

Well, even if some fans don’t care, it’s still a critical battle that is currently taking shape at St. John Fisher University.

Through the first four days, things had been fairly even between punters Mitch Wishnowsky and Tommy Doman Jr., who was Buffalo’s seventh-round pick out of the University of Florida, but—on Day Five—it was Wishnowsky who appeared to have the upper hand in the competition.

Both players are known for their hang time skills, and the veteran was consistently booming them with plenty of height and distance on one of the only sunny days of camp this summer.

It’ll be interesting to see how the battle continues moving forward.

Buffalo Bills' kicker Tyler Bass (16) and rookie punter Tommy Doman Jr. (right) chat with staff on the sidelines before practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 13 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Would Brandon Beane really consider cutting a drafted punter?

We’ll find out at the end of August . . . or maybe sooner if Wishnowsky keeps it up.

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