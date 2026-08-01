Surprise at LB Shakes Up Bills 53-Man Roster Projection on Day 3 of Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills had the day off on Friday, with their first break of 2026 training camp coming after just two days of practice.

As the Bills take a brief respite, I’ve collected my thoughts on how I expect things will play out with the 53-man roster now that we’ve seen the team in action. There remain starting jobs up for grabs, but based on my early observations, things have changed a bit at the bottom of the depth chart, which could lead to a few surprises, including one at linebacker, when the Bills reach cutdown day on August 30.

Before training camp began, it seemed as if the Bills’ group of inside linebackers was all but set. Terrel Bernard was returning as an incumbent starter, Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Dorian Williams were set to compete for the starting job alongside Bernard, while Joe Andreessen was due to return as one of the team’s reserves.

But through the first couple of practices at St. John Fisher University, another name has entered the conversation for a spot on the roster, as Keonta Jenkins has been in the mix early and often to open camp. During individual drills and walk-through sessions, Bernard and Williams have been paired together, while Jenkins has been alongside Elarms-Orr as the next two men up at the position.

That appears to leave Andreessen on the outside looking in at a role in which he has served the past two seasons. With that said, training camp is nowhere near complete, so things could change as time goes on. But it’s interesting to note, along with a few other items that have caught my eye during my time in Rochester to start camp.

Quarterback [2]

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen (17) talks with fellow quarterbacks Kyle Allen (11) and Shane Buechele (6) during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Josh Allen, Shane Buechele

Cut: Kyle Allen

Initially, I believed Kyle Allen would win the backup role over Buechele. And while both players have looked bad through two days of camp, Kyle Allen was intercepted on Thursday, which may have pushed Buechele ahead in the race for the QB2 job.

Running back [4]

Buffalo Bills running back Ian Wheeler (27) runs a drill during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: James Cook, Ty Johnson, Ray Davis, Ben VanSumeren

Cut: Ian Wheeler, Frank Gore Jr., Jackson Acker

It’s been tough to determine through just two days what the Bills’ plan at fullback will be this season, but as of now, I believe Buffalo will keep a player at that position and I have Van Sumeren winning the job.

Something else that has stood out is how the offense has used Ian Wheeler, albeit in short spurts. Wheeler has caught a few passes during team drills and has been the more impressive player than Frank Gore Jr., who spent the last two seasons on Buffalo’s practice squad.

With the Bills set to feature some changes offensively this year, Wheeler may be kept on the roster over Gore Jr. simply because of his receiving ability. The preseason will tell the story here.

Wide receiver [6]

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) catches a pass during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Skyler Bell, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Trent Sherfield

PUP list: Tyrell Shavers

Cut: Mecole Hardman Jr., Stephen Gosnell, Dante Pettis, Max Tomczak, Ja’Mori Maclin, Mac Dalena, Quentin Skinner

While DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Skyler Bell, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer are shoo-ins to make the team, the final roster spot available at wide receiver will come down to special teams. With Tyrell Shavers on the PUP list due to a knee injury, I believe Sherfield will fill his spot in that phase of the game.

However, the Bills could elect to use the spot I have allocated for him on another skill set, particularly a punt returner. Coleman has worked at punt returner through the first couple days of camp, but if he doesn’t lock down the job, the Bills may be forced to go a different route and that could lead to Mecole Hardman Jr. or recently-acquired Dante Pettis to earn a jersey at the end of camp.

Tight end [3]

Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) catches a pass during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes

Cut: Keleki Latu, Shane Zylstra

There isn’t much to discuss at tight end. The Bills have their top three options solidified.

I did notice during the first two days of camp that Hawes looks to have slimmed down a bit from a year ago. Maybe that points to him being used more in the passing game.

Offensive line [9]

Bills Tylan Grable pushes Spencer Brown during a drill at Bills Training Camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keep: Dion Dawkins, Alec Anderson, Connor McGovern, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, Austin Corbett, Jude Bowry, Tylan Grable, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Cut: Chase Lundt, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Lloyd Cushenberry, De’Metrius Weatherspoon, Bruno Fina, Nick Broeker

The main thing to watch at this position is the ongoing competition for the starting left guard spot. Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett continue to battle it out for a first-team role.

Elsewhere, how the Bills settle on their depth will be interesting to watch. Jude Bowry, Tylan Grable, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Chase Lundt and Ar’maj Reed-Adams are all recent draft picks, while Cushenberry is the top veteran backup on the roster. Out of that group, which group the Bills settle on is anybody’s guess at this point. I have Grable and Van Pran-Granger earning the final two roster spots over Lundt and Cushenberry.

Reed-Adams was a seventh-round pick this year and may be welcomed back to the practice squad, as could be the case for Weatherspoon and Fina, both undrafted rookies, along with Nick Broeker, a 2023 seventh-round pick. But none of them have much of a chance to make the team.

Defensive line [6]

Bills defensive line DeWayne Carter hits the sled during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keep: Ed Oliver, Deone Walker, T.J. Sanders, Phidarian Mathis, Landon Jackson, Zane Durant

Cut: DeWayne Carter, Zion Logue, Tommy Akingbesote, Travis Clayton, Kody Huisman

One of the keys to success for the Bills this season will be to get their defensive line sorted out. Ed Oliver is coming off an injury-plagued season, while the rest of the depth chart is filled with unproven commodities. Deone Walker is coming off a good year and will start alongside Oliver, but otherwise, it’s a crapshoot.

While I believe T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and Zane Durant, all draft picks of the past two years, will make the Bills’ roster, there is one spot that could go to a few different players.

DeWayne Carter, a 2024 third-round pick, is coming off a torn Achilles and is attempting to shift inside to nose tackle. But if he fails to measure up, we could see Phidarian Mathis, Zion Logue or even Tommy Akingbesote swipe that roster spot. Right now, I have Mathis winning out. But things could change once the pads come on and we see Carter put his bulked-up frame to use.

Travis Clayton made the move from offensive line to defensive line but is a long shot to make the team, as is Kody Huisman, a 2026 undrafted free agent.

Edge rusher [5]

Bills linebacker Mike Danna cuts around a blocking sled during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keep: Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau, TJ Parker, Michael Hoecht, Mike Danna

Cut: Javon Solomon, Andre Jones Jr., Cade Denhoff

The Bills’ top four pass rushers are clearly defined as Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau, TJ Parker and Michael Hoecht are set to lead Buffalo’s pressure unit this year. That leaves what I believe is one available roster spot for either free-agent addition Mike Danna or 2024 fifth-round pick Javon Solomon.

Neither player has made a massive impact through the first two days of training camp, but all offseason I’ve considered Danna to be ahead of Solomon in the pecking order. He’s got plenty of experience in the NFL and has contributed for a Super Bowl team in the past.

Andre Jones Jr. could prove to be a dark-horse candidate, but I doubt it. Cade Denhoff is looking at a practice-squad role at best after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

Linebacker [4]

Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Keonta Jenkins

Cut: Joe Andreessen, De’Metrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jimmy Ciarlo, Theron Gaines

As previously discussed, it appears as if Keonta Jenkins has usurped Joe Andreessen for a fourth and final roster spot at linebacker. However, there is still time for that to change.

De'Metrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jimmy Ciarlo and Theron Gaines will all get looks for the practice squad.

Cornerback [6]

Bills defensive back Kani Walker high-fives fans as the takes the field during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keep: Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston, Davison Igbinosun, Dee Alford, Jordan Hancock, Kani Walker

Cut: Toriano Pride, Te’Cory Couch, Jordan Dunbar, D.J. Miller

Christian Benford is back as one of the team’s starters, while the CB2 role seems to be Maxwell Hairston’s to lose. Davison Igbinosun was beaten over the middle by DJ Moore during Thursday’s practice, but otherwise there haven’t been many instances where you feel he doesn’t belong. Still, Hairston received high praise from first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonard and I think he will win the job.

Before training camp began, I didn’t think much of Kani Walker. But the undrafted free agent made a few plays during the first two days of training camp, leading to me replacing seventh-round rookie Toriano Pride with Walker within my projection at cornerback. The Bills need to find some depth on the boundary somewhere and maybe Walker will be that solution if Buffalo doesn’t decide to re-sign Tre’Davious White sometime down the road.

Te’Cory Couch vs. Jordan Hancock for the backup nickel CB job behind Dee Alford will be something else worth monitoring over the next several weeks. Until Dunbar does something to stand out, he is an unlikely candidate to fill out the team’s cornerback depth. The Bills signed D.J. Miller on Friday after cutting bait on Wande Owens. Miller is not expected to make the team.

Safety [5]

Buffalo Bills safety Jalon Kilgore (29) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Cole Bishop, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone, Jalon Kilgore, Sam Franklin Jr.

Cut: Damar Hamlin

Cole Bishop and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have gotten off to a solid start to training camp as the team’s new starting safety tandem. Bishop is coming off a breakout year, while Gardner-Johnson hopes his veteran savvy and aggressive style will help transform the Bills’ secondary.

Other than the two expected starters, it’s really a toss-up as to who will join them on the depth chart in Week 1. Geno Stone was added as a free agent, Damar Hamlin was re-signed, while Sam Franklin Jr. also re-signed as a special teams ace and Jalon Kilgore was selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

As it stands today, Hamlin is destined for the practice squad, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see him outduel Stone for a roster spot over the next few weeks.

Special teams [3]

Bills Mitch Wishnowsky waits with other kickers on the sidelines as other players stretch during Bills Training Camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keep: Tyler Bass, Tommy Doman Jr., Reid Ferguson

Cut: Mitch Wishnowsky

The Bills didn’t bring in another kicker to compete with Tyler Bass for the starting job despite Bass coming off a season-ending injury that was later revealed to be a sports hernia. That’s a worrisome injury for any player, let alone a kicker, so it will be interesting to see how he performs once the preseason starts.

Mitch Wishnowsky and Tommy Doman Jr. have each taken turns uncorking punts to begin training camp, but we will likely have to wait until the team’s preseason slate to get a true sense of which way the Bills are leaning at the position.

For the 10th straight season, Reid Ferguson is back as the team’s long snapper.

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