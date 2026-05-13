Ray Davis has become a fan favorite for the Buffalo Bills’ faithful. But his personal journey may be on the way to making him one on a national scale.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Monday that the All-Pro kick returner’s experience growing up in the foster care system is set to be at the center of a Hollywood movie. Crossroads Productions is in development to make the film, titled Breakaway Ray.

The film will be in the hands of director Gary Fleder, chronicling the life of a running back’s personal story once again after directing The Express: the Ernie Davis Story. The movie’s script is written by W. Peter Iliff, who is back with a gridiron movie after screenwriting for 1999 football classic ‘Varsity Blues.’

I never would’ve thought in a million years I’d see my story on the big screen. I’m so grateful to share it on this platform, and this project holds a special place in my heart mentally and emotionally. Beyond excited to see it come to life. All glory to God. #BreakawayRay… pic.twitter.com/x430nMwjfV — Re'Mahn Davis (@raydavis) May 11, 2026

Davis’s rags to riches story

Growing up in California’s Bay Area in San Francisco, Davis’ personal battles of poverty are well established. His mother battled addiction, while his father was incarnated, leaving him out of the picture for a lot of Ray’s youth.

He not only cared for his siblings despite being in elementary school, but he did so in the midst of homeless. Davis would go on to enter foster care, where he was alongside two of his 14 siblings before they were separated. Ray volunteered to stay behind and let his siblings stick together because there was a family that could only bring in two of them.

Davis eventually got connected to the Big Brothers Big Sisters. He’d be partnered with Patrick Dowley, who’s become a lifelong mentor to the Temple, Vanderbilt and Kentucky product.

His story is so inspiring, it’s caught the attention of many as he entered the 2024 NFL Draft. It’s fuel for his hard-charging game on the field and motivation in life.

”Everybody congratulates me for the football part of it,” said Davis during a 2024 interview with The Athletic. “But I’m a inner-city kid, a foster-care product who graduated from a top-15 school in the country. I feel like that’s what we should be celebrating.”

Davis having a movie of this nature is reminiscent of The Blindside, which focused on Michael Oher’s path from homelessness to Super Bowl champion. Like The Blindside, hopefully Breakaway Ray can be an Oscar-worth movie.

Buffalo Bills’ running back Ray Davis. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images