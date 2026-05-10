Reasons Why Each of Buffalo Bills' 12 Undrafted Free Agents Has Chance to Make Roster
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The Buffalo Bills may be able to keep only one or two of them in the end, but all 12 undrafted rookie signees will get the chance to make a lasting impression.
While there's only so much room for the next Alec Anderson or Joe Andreessen, there's at least one reason why each of the dozen rookies can steal a roster spot.
Additionally, should they not make the team, a number of these UDFAs will likely warrant practice squad opportunities.
All 12 players were present at Bills' rookie minicamp on May 8 in Orchard Park.
27 Desmond Reid, RB (Pittsburgh)
Compared to Tarik Cohen by Lance Zierlein, the 5-foot-6 Reid could serve as an insurance policy for Ty Johnson due to his ability to run routes as a "second slot" receiver.
36 Jordan Dunbar, CB (Missouri State)
Finishing up at Missouri State after stops at Rice and Kansas State, Dunbar could prove to be an overlooked gem at a position where the Bills are always looking to add.
40 Jackson Acker, FB (Wisconsin)
Fullback Reggie Gilliam, who played 22 percent of offensive snaps for the Bills last year, left in free agency, and Acker's collegiate resume, which features 50 appearances for Wisconsin, makes him a prime candidate to fill the vacancy.
41 Kani Walker, CB (Arkansas)
Boosting his stock, Walker made 11 starts at a "premium position" for Arkansas in 2025 following stints at Louisville and Oklahoma.
51 Cade Denhoff, DE (Clemson)
The 6-foot-4 Denhoff, who was a rotational piece for a Clemson front that featured Bills'
second-round pick TJ Parker, appears to be a match with Jim Leonhard's scheme and could get an extended look for that reason alone.
54 Theron Gaines, ILB (Tennessee Tech)
The undersized small-school standout, who posted a 5.53 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) to rank in top half of linebacker prospects since 1987, can make his case on special teams.
61 Kody Huisman, DE (Virginia Tech)
After three seasons as a contributor for NCAA FCS power North Dakota State, Huisman made a seamless step up in class for the 2025 campaign at Virginia Tech, and he could surprise as a down lineman in the Bills' new 3-4 scheme.
75 Bruno Fina, G (Duke)
Offensive line depth is always needed, and Fina is a Bill by birth with his dad, John, having played 10 seasons for Buffalo as a 1992 first-round draft pick.
76 Da'Metrius Weatherspoon, G (Syracuse)
The versatile Weatherspoon, who spent his last two seasons as a starter for Syracuse, made starts at left tackle, right tackle and left guard during his collegiate career.
80 Gabriel Benyard, WR (Kennesaw State)
The athletic Benyard scored touchdowns as a receiver, rusher and punt returner in 2025.
82 Max Tomczak, WR (Youngstown State)
Tomczak, whose uncle (Mike) was a NFL quarterback, was an instinctive record-setting receiver for NCAA FCS member Youngstown State.
84 Ja'Mori Maclin, WR (Kentucky)
Despite limited targets, Maclin showed NFL traits while averaging 19.3 yards per reception in 22 games for Kentucky.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.