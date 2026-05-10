Reasons Why Each of Buffalo Bills' 12 Undrafted Free Agents Has Chance to Make Roster

The Buffalo Bills may be able to keep only one or two of them in the end, but all 12 undrafted rookie signees will get the chance to make a lasting impression.

While there's only so much room for the next Alec Anderson or Joe Andreessen, there's at least one reason why each of the dozen rookies can steal a roster spot.

Additionally, should they not make the team, a number of these UDFAs will likely warrant practice squad opportunities.

All 12 players were present at Bills' rookie minicamp on May 8 in Orchard Park.

27 Desmond Reid, RB (Pittsburgh)

Compared to Tarik Cohen by Lance Zierlein, the 5-foot-6 Reid could serve as an insurance policy for Ty Johnson due to his ability to run routes as a "second slot" receiver.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

36 Jordan Dunbar, CB (Missouri State)

Finishing up at Missouri State after stops at Rice and Kansas State, Dunbar could prove to be an overlooked gem at a position where the Bills are always looking to add.

Sep 28, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Jordan Dunbar (34) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

40 Jackson Acker, FB (Wisconsin)

Fullback Reggie Gilliam, who played 22 percent of offensive snaps for the Bills last year, left in free agency, and Acker's collegiate resume, which features 50 appearances for Wisconsin, makes him a prime candidate to fill the vacancy.

Wisconsin running back Jackson Acker (34) finds a seam in the Washington defense during the first quarter of their game Saturday, November 8, 2025 | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

41 Kani Walker, CB (Arkansas)

Boosting his stock, Walker made 11 starts at a "premium position" for Arkansas in 2025 following stints at Louisville and Oklahoma.

Sep 27, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Kani Walker (13) defends | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

51 Cade Denhoff, DE (Clemson)

The 6-foot-4 Denhoff, who was a rotational piece for a Clemson front that featured Bills'

second-round pick TJ Parker, appears to be a match with Jim Leonhard's scheme and could get an extended look for that reason alone.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Cade Denhoff (44) against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

54 Theron Gaines, ILB (Tennessee Tech)

The undersized small-school standout, who posted a 5.53 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) to rank in top half of linebacker prospects since 1987, can make his case on special teams.

Sep 2, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass as Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles defensive lineman Theron Gaines (30) defends during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

61 Kody Huisman, DE (Virginia Tech)

After three seasons as a contributor for NCAA FCS power North Dakota State, Huisman made a seamless step up in class for the 2025 campaign at Virginia Tech, and he could surprise as a down lineman in the Bills' new 3-4 scheme.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Kody Huisman (98) and Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Philip Montgomery before the start of the game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Lane Stadium | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

75 Bruno Fina, G (Duke)

Offensive line depth is always needed, and Fina is a Bill by birth with his dad, John, having played 10 seasons for Buffalo as a 1992 first-round draft pick.

Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Bruno Fina (75) during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

76 Da'Metrius Weatherspoon, G (Syracuse)

The versatile Weatherspoon, who spent his last two seasons as a starter for Syracuse, made starts at left tackle, right tackle and left guard during his collegiate career.

Syracuse offensive lineman Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (57) lifts Syracuse wide receiver Johntay Cook (2) in celebration after a touchdown during the Aflac Kickoff Game on August 30, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

80 Gabriel Benyard, WR (Kennesaw State)

The athletic Benyard scored touchdowns as a receiver, rusher and punt returner in 2025.

Kennesaw State's Gabriel Benyard tries to evade the tackle of Jax State's Caleb Nix during college school football action at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama November 15, 2025. | Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

82 Max Tomczak, WR (Youngstown State)

Tomczak, whose uncle (Mike) was a NFL quarterback, was an instinctive record-setting receiver for NCAA FCS member Youngstown State.

Sep 13, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Youngstown State wide receiver Max Tomczak (4) breaks a tackle from Michigan State defensive back Nikai Martinez (1) at Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

84 Ja'Mori Maclin, WR (Kentucky)

Despite limited targets, Maclin showed NFL traits while averaging 19.3 yards per reception in 22 games for Kentucky.

Nov 16, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin (9) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Murray State Racers at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images