Under-the-Radar Bills Storyline In 2026 is What is Ray Davis’ Role Entering Year 3?

After James Cook claimed the NFL rushing title with 1,621 yards in 2025, there may not be many wondering too much about what Ray Davis’ role will look like entering his third professional season.

However, it’s an interesting thought to consider, given he is a former third-round pick that was spent at an impactful position not too long ago in 2024. Davis has transformed into the league’s top kick returner in his first two NFL campaigns, earning All-Pro honors last year, but it’s fair to question if there is more the Bills could squeeze out of one of their running backs moving forward into Year 3.

Diminished role

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Davis saw his role in the Bills’ offense take a step back this past season, when he received just 58 carries, almost half the number he received the year before, 113. His diminished usage wasn’t necessarily a result of him being usurped by fellow backup RB Ty Johnson, who gained just nine more carries from the year prior. It was more so a result of Buffalo electing to fully feature Cook in his first season since signing a lucrative contract extension, as he recorded 102 more carries in 2025 [309] compared to his total in 2024 [207].

Therefore, whether we see Davis’ role increase will likely come down to how the Bills choose to use Cook—whether that is once again as a bell-cow back or if they choose to mix in Davis as a change-of-pace more often.

Other changes

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) returns a kickoff return during the second quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That will depend on how, if at all, the Bills’ offense changes as Brady transitions into his role as head coach. If Buffalo elects to deploy a more pass-heavy approach, that could also shift how the Bills use their running backs. Under former head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills elected for more of a ball-control style that suited McDermott’s defense-first approach.

We will have to wait and see how Davis is utilized this season. That said, with the running game having experienced such success last year, it would be wise for the Bills not to stray too far from what helped carry their offense to a tie for the fourth-highest scoring team in the league [28.3 points per game] a season ago.

If that means Davis as a clear reserve offensively, so be it. He has two more seasons remaining on his rookie deal and is already 26, just a few months younger than Cook. It’s tough to imagine Davis having much of an extended future with the team anyhow. So at the end of the day, it might not be worth getting riled up about one way or another.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.