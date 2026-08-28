Three Jobs That Were Likely Lost in Bills' Preseason Week 3 Win over Steelers

It was a final audition for a handful of players on the Buffalo Bills' roster bubble, and not everyone managed to meet the moment.

In particular, three returnees, who weren't exactly on solid footing entering training camp, stumbled during the August 27 preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Needing to showcase their value, punter Mitch Wishnowsky, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive tackle DeWayne Carter all made costly errors at some point in Buffalo's 28-27 victory. Their latest performances only raised more questions, making them prime cut candidates come Sunday's 6 p.m. ET deadline.

P Mitch Wishnowsky

When the Bills used a seventh-round draft pick to bring rookie Tommy Doman on board, Wishnowsky instantly became an underdog in the battle to keep his spot.

The 34-year-old Wishnowsky performed poorly on Thursday at Highmark Stadium. After a shaky first punt, which was aided by a friendly bounce and good coverage, was called back due to a formation penalty, the veteran booted a 19-yarder.

As much as Wishnowsky seemingly lost the punting competition, Doman deserves credit for winning it. Using above average hang time, the rookie placed two kicks inside the opponent's 20-yard line in each of the last two preseason games.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT DeWayne Carter

In reality, no job is safe in the NFL, even if you're a 2024 third-round draft pick.

Being that the Bills used the No. 95 overall selection on Carter, it's a difficult choice to cut the defensive tackle, but he just seems out of place in Jim Leonhard's defense.

Carter, who may still feel effects from the torn Achilles he suffered one year ago, has consistently been amongst the third-teamers for the entirety of training camp. It was an eye opener when Buffalo brought in free agent Greg Gaines, and he instantly eclipsed Carter on the depth chart.

Playing deep into the preseason finale, and failing to make any noise, likely sealed Carter's fate. He made one assisted tackle over 34 defensive snaps. Furthermore, he committed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on an extra point.

If the Bills are unable to find a trade suitor, then they'll likely be forced to waive the former third-rounder.

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman DeWayne Carter tries to get to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman's hope is that the Bills keep six wide receivers on the roster, and he wins the spot due to his punt return ability.

As a receiver, however, Hardman clearly lost ground to veteran Trent Sherfield. While Hardman was charged with his third dropped pass of the preseason on Thursday, Sherfield caught all seven targets thrown his way this summer.



It's also never a good sign when a bubble player is seeing reps deep into the team's final preseason game alongside third-stringers. Special teams likely won't be enough to save Hardman this time.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyler Hall (29) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (1) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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