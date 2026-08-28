Three Jobs That Were Likely Lost in Bills' Preseason Week 3 Win over Steelers
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It was a final audition for a handful of players on the Buffalo Bills' roster bubble, and not everyone managed to meet the moment.
In particular, three returnees, who weren't exactly on solid footing entering training camp, stumbled during the August 27 preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Needing to showcase their value, punter Mitch Wishnowsky, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive tackle DeWayne Carter all made costly errors at some point in Buffalo's 28-27 victory. Their latest performances only raised more questions, making them prime cut candidates come Sunday's 6 p.m. ET deadline.
P Mitch Wishnowsky
When the Bills used a seventh-round draft pick to bring rookie Tommy Doman on board, Wishnowsky instantly became an underdog in the battle to keep his spot.
The 34-year-old Wishnowsky performed poorly on Thursday at Highmark Stadium. After a shaky first punt, which was aided by a friendly bounce and good coverage, was called back due to a formation penalty, the veteran booted a 19-yarder.
As much as Wishnowsky seemingly lost the punting competition, Doman deserves credit for winning it. Using above average hang time, the rookie placed two kicks inside the opponent's 20-yard line in each of the last two preseason games.
DT DeWayne Carter
In reality, no job is safe in the NFL, even if you're a 2024 third-round draft pick.
Being that the Bills used the No. 95 overall selection on Carter, it's a difficult choice to cut the defensive tackle, but he just seems out of place in Jim Leonhard's defense.
Carter, who may still feel effects from the torn Achilles he suffered one year ago, has consistently been amongst the third-teamers for the entirety of training camp. It was an eye opener when Buffalo brought in free agent Greg Gaines, and he instantly eclipsed Carter on the depth chart.
Playing deep into the preseason finale, and failing to make any noise, likely sealed Carter's fate. He made one assisted tackle over 34 defensive snaps. Furthermore, he committed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on an extra point.
If the Bills are unable to find a trade suitor, then they'll likely be forced to waive the former third-rounder.
WR Mecole Hardman
Hardman's hope is that the Bills keep six wide receivers on the roster, and he wins the spot due to his punt return ability.
As a receiver, however, Hardman clearly lost ground to veteran Trent Sherfield. While Hardman was charged with his third dropped pass of the preseason on Thursday, Sherfield caught all seven targets thrown his way this summer.
It's also never a good sign when a bubble player is seeing reps deep into the team's final preseason game alongside third-stringers. Special teams likely won't be enough to save Hardman this time.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.