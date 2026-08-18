Bills Respond to Phidarian Mathis Suspension, Roll Dice on Former Super Bowl Starter

The Buffalo Bills signed a veteran defensive player who has been lingering on the free-agent market since March, but it wasn't one of their own.

On the same day that unsigned defensive tackle Da'Quan Jones and linebacker Shaq Thompson made official visits with the New England Patriots, the Bills held a tryout and subsequently awarded a contract to veteran Greg Gaines.

In a corresponding move, Buffalo released practice squad defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote to create a roster spot for Gaines.

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) celebrates after a sack during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's likely no coincidence that Gaines comes aboard only four days after news broke that defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis received a three-game suspension that will begin in Week 1. Mathis, a former Washington Commanders' second-round draft pick, had been taking most of the second-team nose tackle reps behind presumed starter Deone Walker.

Gaines, a 2019 fourth-round pick who has played 108 regular season games since being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, brings valuable experience to the defensive line interior. The 30-year-old projects as a true nose tackle in the Bills' 3-4 base formation.

Who is Greg Gaines?

Playing his entire rookie contract for the Rams coming out of Washington, the 6-foot-1 Gaines developed into a primary contributor on the interior.

Gaines did not miss a game during the Rams' triumphant Super Bowl LVI run, starting all four playoff games that year after making 13 regular season starts. He made three tackles while playing more than 90 percent of defensive snaps in the 23-20 title-clinching win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass under pressure from Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) and nose tackle Greg Gaines (91) in the third quarter in Super Bowl LVI | USA TODAY Sports

After playing nearly 70 percent of snaps for Los Angeles during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, Gaines moved onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he became more of a rotational piece.

Playing in 49 of a possible 51 games for Tampa Bay over the past three seasons, Gaines totaled 64 tackles and 11 quarterback hits while averaging 412 defensive snaps per year.

Greg Gaines instantly improves Bills' thin DT depth

After Walker, a 2025 fourth-round draft pick with 17 career appearances, the Bills don't have any proven options to turn to at nose tackle.

DeWayne Carter, a 2024 third-rounder, missed all of last season due to an Achilles tear, and he hasn't exactly opened eyes thus far this summer. For the second week in a row, he's listed as the third-team nose tackle on the unofficial depth chart. Converted offensive lineman Travis Clayton is the lone player behind Carter.

Bills defensive line DeWayne Carter hydrates during a muggy day day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Zion Logue, who has primarily been a practice squad player for the Bills, also appears to have nose potential, but is listed on the third team as an end.

Gaines's arrival immediately improves the non-existent depth by adding a battle-tested run stuffer who should be at his best on early downs for Buffalo.

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) tackles Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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