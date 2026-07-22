Buffalo Bills' Forgotten Third-Round Draft Pick Who Must Make Noise in Training Camp

He's somewhat of a forgotten man amongst the Buffalo Bills' interior defensive linemen, but that's to be expected when one goes an entire season without playing a single snap.

Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, a 2024 third-round draft pick, suffered an Achilles tear in a post-cutdown day practice late last summer. The 6-foot-3 interior lineman had been looking forward to taking a leap in Year 2 following a shortened rookie season that was interrupted by wrist surgery following a Week 7 win in 2024.

"The hardest part about getting injured is, obviously, being hurt is disappointing, but it's just knowing all the work you put in to get to that point," said Carter during OTAs this past May. "To finally get to Week 1, you're going towards that point, and kind of all that was dramatic, but all that was essentially for nothing is what you feel like. Then, rebuilding your foundation from the ground up."

Apparently, Carter has been trending in the right direction throughout the offseason. We wrote about the optimistic timeline that he revealed during a podcast appearance in April, assuring listeners that he would be fully available come training camp.

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) tackles Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Good. Ready to go, man," said Carter at the start of OTAs Phase 3. "Easing back into a little bit with these OTA reps and day by day, but I feel really good."

What DeWayne Carter can offer Bills

Using the No. 95 overall selection on Carter, the Bills were presumably drawn to the Duke product as a result of his maturity and experience.

Carter, the lone three-time captain in Duke's program history, earned three consecutive All-Atlantic Coast Conference selections. In 2023, the ACC Jim Tatum Award winner was a finalist for the William Campbell Trophy (also known as the Academic Heisman).

Former Duke DL DeWayne Carter (90) rushes the passer during the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a rookie, Carter saw 315 defensive snaps over 11 games in Buffalo old's 4-2-5 base scheme. Although appearing overwhelmed at times, he showed flashes of potential. Carter logged five tackles-for-loss, three quarterback hits and one pass breakup.

How does DeWayne Carter fit in now?

It's a crucial summer for Carter's NFL future.

With the Bills shifting to a 3-4 defensive front under new coordinator Jim Leonhard, Carter, who expects to play weighing around 325 pounds, may best fit as a defensive end as opposed to a traditional nose guard. We wrote about his attempt to add body mass this past spring.

Outside of veteran Ed Oliver, who appears locked into a starting role, Carter will essentially take part in an open competition for reps. TJ Sanders and Landon Jackson, two Day 2 draft picks from 2025, are presumably in the mix as is veteran Phidarian Mathis.

Lining up over the opposing offensive tackle is a technique that Carter experienced during his collegiate career.

“I think there's a lot of similarities," said Carter. "I mean, I was used literally from 0 to 5 to 6 [technique], just played everywhere. It's been cool, a lot of similar techniques and, we got a great coach now."

Carter, who could kick farther inside if needed, has a much-needed chance at a fresh start in a new scheme with a new staff. So far, it's been a positive change for the 25-year-old.

Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter looses a game of 'rock, paper, sissors' to fan Isaac Howlett, 11, Rochester, as he signs autographs at the end of day three. The pair were playing for Carter's wristbands, which Howlett won. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I love Coach Leonhard. I really do. He brings a lot of energy and juice to the game. You can tell he's played the game before, too," said Carter.

Unfortunately for the Bills, Carter isn't the defensive lineman coming off an Achilles tear. Edge rusher Michael Hoecht was injured in a Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Like Carter, Hoecht should be ready to roll at St. John Fisher University.

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