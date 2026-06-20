Why Buffalo Bills' Unexpected QB2 Competition Matters More Than Anyone Thinks

Kyle Allen held the job in 2023, but there's no guarantee he will get it back.

With Mitch Trubisky leaving for the Tennessee Titans in free agency, the Buffalo Bills' second-string quarterback spot is open.

While the Bills brought back a familiar face, who spent last year with the Detroit Lions, there's no guarantee that Kyle Allen will become Josh Allen's primary understudy again, especially when Buffalo's personnel department so openly values competition throughout the roster.

If Josh Allen misses extended time, the Bills are cooked. In the instance, however, that the starter needs to sit out only a few games, Buffalo needs to have someone capable of stepping in and keeping the season afloat until the five-time NFL MVP finalist returns.

There's an argument to be made that Shane Buechele would be a better option as a short-term substitute than Kyle Allen at this stage. Buechele has spent the past three seasons with the Bills, and the 28-year-old garnered some attention for his preseason play last summer.

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Although it may not generate as much buzz as other position battles, there seems to be a legitimate QB2 competition on the horizon once training camp commences with the first scheduled practice set for July 29.

Here's a quick look at the two main contenders.

Kyle Allen

In the NFL since 2018, Allen has logged significantly more live game reps than Buechele. He's played in regular season games for six different franchises, totaling 34 appearances and 19 starts.

The 30-year-old Allen, who has a relationship with Josh Allen dating back more than eight years, saw his most action during the 2019 seasons. Playing 13 games (12 starts) for the Carolina Panthers, Allen passed for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He went 5-7 as the starter.

Allen appeared in seven games during his lone season with the Bills in 2023. He did not attempt a pass, taking 38 snaps, mostly in victory formation.

Aug 16, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Kyle Allen (8) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter of their preseason game at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Shane Buechele

The quarterback-depleted Kansas City Chiefs, who brought him into the league in 2021, plucked Buechele off Buffalo's practice squad this past December.

Making his NFL regular season debut in the Week 18 finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, Buechele went 7-of-14 passing for 88 yards. He was sacked five times and logged one four-yard rush. Buffalo re-signed him one month later.

Over three preseason games for the Bills last summer, Buechele threw 46 times for 380 yards. In the final exhibition, he lit up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road to the tune of 25-of-30 passing for 278 yards and one touchdown.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images