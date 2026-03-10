Buffalo Bills Lock Up New Backup Quarterback, Agreeing to Terms With Kyle Allen

Hours after their former backup quarterback signed with another team, the Buffalo Bills locked up their new QB2, agreeing to terms with Kyle Allen on a two-year deal.

Allen reunites with the Bills on a contract worth up to $6.1 million, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

The 30-year-old previously spent the 2023 campaign with the Bills but didn’t attempt a single pass for the team that season. Allen is one of Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen’s best friends, which has become a prerequisite for Buffalo’s secondary gunslinger over the years.

His career

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) looks to hand the ball off late in a 31-10 win over the Cowboys. | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kyle holds a career record of 7-12 as a starting quarterback, with his most recent starting opportunity coming in 2022, when he went 0-2 with the Houston Texans. During his two appearances that season, he recorded a 59% completion rate, 416 yards passing, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

For his career, Kyle has completed 62.5% of his passes for 4,753 yards and 26 touchdowns against 21 interceptions. He previously started 12 games for the Carolina Panthers during the 2019 campaign, finishing 5-7. Kyle completed 62% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions that year, which was the most productive of his career.

He has played for six different teams over his eight-year NFL tenure, including the Bills, Panthers, Texans, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions, with whom he spent the 2025 season. Kyle attempted two passes for the Lions last year, both falling incomplete.

QB room

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The veteran joins both his buddy, Josh, and Shane Buechele as members of the Bills’ quarterback room after the Bills lost Mitch Trubisky on Monday, as he agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans.

Trubisky had been the Bills’ backup the past two seasons and had spent three seasons overall with the team during his career.

Other moves

Quarterbacks Josh Allen (L) and Kyle Allen drop to pass during a training camp drill. | Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills also lost a few other players on Monday, including guard David Edwards and fullback Reggie Gilliam, who agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots, respectively. Additionally, the Bills also officially released veteran cornerback Dane Jackson and former starting safety Taylor Rapp.

As it turns out, Rapp failed a physical, according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia, leading to him being cut. Rapp previously served as a starter alongside Cole Bishop before being lost to Injured Reserve due to a knee injury midway through last season.

Finally, Buffalo agreed to terms with cornerback Dee Alford, who is expected to play a dynamic role in the Bills’ secondary in 2026.