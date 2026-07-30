DJ Moore, Josh Allen on Fire, Gardner-Johnson Shines, Takeaways from Bills Training Camp Day 2

DJ Moore had a roller coaster of an afternoon during the first practice of Buffalo Bills training camp, but on Day 2, he and Josh Allen were on fire throughout the session.

Moore’s big performance on Thursday began during 7 on 7 work, when he took advantage of what appeared to be busted coverage and came up with a deep ball delivered by Allen for a long gain. Later, during 11 on 11 work, Moore beat rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun on a post route before Allen delivered another good ball and the veteran pass catcher ran away from the defense for another chunk play.

Allen threw behind Moore on a couple of occasions on Wednesday, but on the second day of camp, the Bills’ dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duo was on point.

DJ Moore over the middle on the post against Davison Igbinosun, beat him good for his second big gain today



First came during 7 on 7 due to busted coverage. He and Josh Allen connecting a lot through two days of camp pic.twitter.com/GTGmG346bp — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 30, 2026

“Being in Buffalo is definitely a new start, especially with Josh,” said Moore after practice while speaking to assembled media. “I’m the new guy coming in, so I’ve got to catch up. But I think I’m doing pretty good of doing that.”

Well, I’d say. Through the early stages of the team’s time at St. John Fisher University, Moore has been the Bills' best player on either side of the ball.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson also shining on defense

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) speaks with the media after a training camp session. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another first-year Bills player has made quite the impact thus far, as C.J. Gardner-Johnson has created problems for the Buffalo offense through the first two days of training camp. On Thursday, Gardner-Johnson’s most outstanding play came on a deep ball down the middle of the field intended for WR Joshua Palmer.

With Palmer streaking between the hash marks, Gardner-Johnson slid over to knock the pass away. He nearly intercepted the ball before it bounced off his chest plate and to the turf, which was drenched with rain for the second straight practice in Rochester.

Not only has Gardner-Johnson made plays in pass coverage, he has also stepped up to slow the Bills’ running game at times as well. Training camp got off to a rough start for the Bills' new safety, with first-year head coach Joe Brady shutting down a live stream Gardner-Johnson was conducting from the locker room on the eve of the team’s first practice. But since then, it’s been smooth sailing for Gardner-Johnson, who signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Bills on March 12.

Bills Day 3 rookies put on a show

Kaleb Elarms-Orr breaks up a pass from Josh Allen



Bills rookie linebacker already making plays pic.twitter.com/MyxYoK3qWN — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 30, 2026

When the Bills completed the 2026 NFL Draft, many were more excited about the team’s Day 3 selections than those made on Day 2 of the draft. Through two days of camp, those on that side of the fence have been proven correct, particularly after two players’ performances on Day 2.

Fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr has been on the field with the Bills’ starting defense throughout the first two days in Rochester, as starting Mike linebacker Terrel Bernard and veteran Dorian Williams have both been kept on the sideline during team drills. On Thursday, Elarms-Orr made the most of his opportunity, breaking up a pass from Allen intended for Dalton Kincaid. The first-year pro did a nice job remaining patient, sitting in coverage and reading Allen’s eyes before leaping to make the play.

Before practice, first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard gave his impressions of Elarms-Orr throughout the offseason.

“He’s taken advantage of a huge opportunity with backers ahead of him not being on the field,” said Leonhard. “He’s calm. He’s collected. He wants that role. He wants to be an elite communicator for a defense. That’s what he’s done in the past. He just doesn’t blink.”

That’s high praise for a rookie fourth-rounder. He just might earn himself a starting role in Year 1.

Zane Durant just blew past Lloyd Cushenberry for a would-be sack, his second of the day



The rookie looks explosive pic.twitter.com/0iYN4fsK1X — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 30, 2026

Elsewhere, fifth-round rookie defensive tackle Zane Durant had a stellar practice, recording two would-be sacks of backup QB Kyle Allen. The second came after he beat veteran offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry, who was lined up at right guard, clean off the line. Durant displayed solid burst on Thursday, which excites me about his ability to finish once the pads come on later in camp.

Lastly, another 2026 fifth-rounder, Jalon Kilgore made a couple of plays during team drills, recording a pass breakup during 7 on 7 and later during 11 on 11 on a deep ball from Kyle Allen to WR Mac Dalena. Kilgore was late to get his head turned around on the play but was still able to get his hand up to knock the pass away.

Kilgore doesn’t have a clear path to a starting role at this point, but he appears set to be used in some capacity within the Bills’ new defensive scheme.

Bills defense started strong, offense didn’t

Bills T.J. Sanders pushes through obstacles during Bills Training Camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before Allen and Moore began to truly click, the Bills’ defense got off to a good start to Thursday’s practice. Beyond what the rookies produced, another Bills youngster, second-year DT T.J. Sanders, also got in on the action.

During 11-on-11 team drills, Sanders went up to bat down a Josh Allen pass at the line of scrimmage and almost came away with the interception, expressing his disappointment in his failure to do so immediately following the breakup. Still, it was a nice play from the former second-round pick, who is looking to take a step forward in Year 2.

Additionally, linebacker Joe Andreessen stepped in front of a Kyle Allen pass to record the lone interception of the day. Andreessen added a nice return down the left sideline after coming away with the pick.

The linebacker position has been interesting to watch through the first two days of camp, as it’s been Terrel Bernard/Dorian Williams and Kaleb Elarms-Orr/Keonta Jenkins as the top two duos at the position thus far. Andreessen was behind Williams on the depth chart a season ago, but things appear to have changed early during camp. However, with Andreessen’s splash on Thursday, “Buffalo Joe” isn’t going away quietly.

Joe Andreessen intercepts Kyle Allen



Andreessen has been behind Keonta Jenkins in the pecking order at LB, but a big play here for Buffalo Joe pic.twitter.com/BOfzB00Gwv — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 30, 2026

Outside of the plays made by the Bills’ defense, the offense hurt itself at the start of team drills. Right tackle Spencer Brown committed a false start, then, on the next play, the Bills had trouble getting out of the huddle. Josh Allen also mishandled a snap during the early portion of the session.

But all's well that ends well, as Thursday’s action will be remembered for the Bills’ quarterback making magic with Moore.

Emptying the notebook from Day 2 of Bills training camp

Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell turns up the field after a catch across them middle during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I was asked a few times after Wednesday’s practice if I had seen anything from rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell, but I didn’t observe anything worth noting.

That changed on Thursday, when Bell and Josh Allen encountered a miscommunication during individual drills. The Bills’ QB delivered a pass that was behind Bell on an in-breaking route, only to call the rookie over to run the route again. On the second attempt, the two connected.

There was no defense during the drill, so it wasn’t some huge moment. But it was a subtle sign of a veteran signal-caller starting to get to know his new offensive weapon.

Finally, the Bills’ backup quarterback competition is not off to a very good start. Along with Kyle Allen being intercepted on Thursday, he and Shane Buechele failed to generate much offense during their time under center during team drills.

If Josh Allen is to go down due to injury at any point this season, the Bills could be in big trouble.

Thursday’s practice was a bit shorter than the first, and now, the Bills have an off day on Friday before returning to the practice field on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. It will be the third of seven open practices at St. John Fisher University this summer.

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