Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Idea Presents Bills With High-Risk, High-Reward Decision

From fourth overall pick to trade bait in his third season, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s time with the Arizona Cardinals is coming to a close. Could he wind up in Buffalo to join the Bills passing attack?

Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade Harrison, but the Cardinals haven't announced who they're trading the WR to. He reported that "no trade will be completed until after Sunday's games are played," as Arizona will likely wait to see if the current best offer can be topped.

Here are reasons why the Bills should and should not trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Should Not — Too Pricey

Earlier reports indicated the Cardinals were looking for a second round pick for Harrison, per Tom Pelissero.

Buffalo *just* traded a second rounder for DJ Moore, a player with much more experience and productivity in the NFL. Giving up another premium draft pick would not be wise, especially since he'd only have two more seasons on his rookie deal (assuming his fifth year option would be picked up).

Even on a rookie contract, since he was picked fourth overall, Harrison is still set to have a cap hit of over $9.6 million in 2026 and over $11.25 million in 2027. Currently, his projected fifth year option would be $17.2 million. Arizona has paid a portion of this year's salary already, but trade details would determine how much the team getting Harrison would pay moving forward.

The Bills don't have the budget to spend that kind of money. Buffalo already ranks sixth in total spending on WRs, and that's before DJ Moore's contract spikes up to an almost $29 million cap hit.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) misses the pass on the last drive of the game. The Giants were called for a foul on the play, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Should — Intriguing Ceiling

There's a reason Harrison went fourth overall not too long ago. Coming out of Ohio State, he was highly touted as one of the best WR prospects in recent history.

Clearly, those projections were off. He produced 885 yards on 62 catches his rookie season, well behind other players in his draft class like Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr and Ladd McConkey. His eight receiving touchdowns did help save his statline in 2024.

His sophomore season saw a dip in all facets of his production. His number of targets dropped from 73 to 41, yards down to 608 and touchdowns cut in half to four. He also missed five games due to a combination of two heel injuries, a concussion and appendicitis.

However, the 6-foot-3 wideout could be the latest first round pick that simply needs a change of scenery to reach their ceiling. Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, Chase Young and Sam Darnold have all done it in recent years, and pairing him with Josh Allen and Joe Brady could be what he needs to get his career back on track. If the risk pays off, Buffalo has their WR1 for the next decade.

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should Not — Bad Fit for Bills' Offense

When you look at the makeup of Buffalo's offense, there is a skillset that's missing. DJ Moore is the savvy route runner and No. 1 wideout, Khalil Shakir is the reliable slot option, and Keon Coleman is the big-body contested catch weapon down the field. What the Bills are missing is speed - someone that can stretch the field vertically.

Harrison is not that. He struggles to create separation and had the worst catch rate in the league in 2024, the only season he had enough targets to qualify for the ranking.

In addition to his redundant skill set, the acquisition of Harrison would also likely block the continued development of Coleman, who has emerged as a reliable passing game option to open the season. Putting another obstacle in front of Coleman just as he's beginning to hit his stride might permanently stunt the development of the wideout.

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (25) jump to catch the ball against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Final Verdict

Harrison has a unique ceiling as an athlete that could help Buffalo's offense explode if reached. However, given the price a trade for Harrison is reported to command, and the inability to have a clearly defined role with the offense, the risk is not worth the reward. It would be best if Brandon Beane allocated his assets elsewhere if he were to add to the wide receiver room.