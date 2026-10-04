Bills Named Possible Trade Suitor For Wide Receiver in Desperate Need of Change of Scenery

The Buffalo Bills have gotten some solid production out of their wide receivers room this season, but general manager Brandon Beane should continue to be on the lookout for more help.

Through three games, DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer have all made significant contributions, but as we have seen the last few weeks, injuries can pile up quickly and Buffalo isn't far off from having a precarious situation.

Adding to that, the past failures of guys like Palmer and Coleman make them far from guaranteed to continue playing at the level they have entering Week 4.

One intriguing option at wide receiver we would love to see the Bills explore adding comes in the form of a former top-five draft pick who could be looking for a new home in 2026.

Hypothetical Bills-Cardinals trade proposal

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trade proposal comes from Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors and sees the Bills give up a third-round pick for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

"The Bills already made one big trade by landing Moore this offseason, but a trade for Harrison would be a shot at landing an heir to Moore, who is 29 years old," Ulrich writes. "Best-case scenario — he recaptures the promise that made him a top-five pick and Beane looks like a genius. Even if he doesn't reach those heights, there's reason to think he could play a similar role for Allen that WR Gabe Davis did, and Davis had some really solid seasons in Buffalo."

The Day 3 pick might actually be overshooting Harrison's value, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote recently that the belief is he could cost as little as a Day 3 pick. Whatever the cost, teams are monitoring the situation, so the trade buzz is legit.

"Teams are continuing to watch the Marvin Harrison Jr. situation closely, wondering if he would become available, as Dan pointed out last week," Fowler said. "He would have a market, though not for a high pick (possibly a quality Day 3 pick, as one team forecasted)."

Why Cardinals could trade Marvin Harrison

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After entering the league with a ton of hype, Harrison's tenure in Arizona has been nothing short of a disaster.

The former No. 4 overall pick had a solid rookie season, but he had major issues with drops and injury in 2025. In 2026, he has barely existed within the Cardinals' offense, with Harrison tallying just four catches for 73 yards over three games.

The Cardinals committed a sizeable deal to Michael Wilson this past offseason, and they've already paid Trey McBride a ton of money, also. Given those two factors and Harrison's continued struggles, it's not crazy to think the Cardinals could trade him, which would net a draft pick for Arizona's rebuild.

Should Bills make this trade?

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Absolutely and without a second thought.

We get it, Harrison has not lived up to his billing, but there is still immense promise there and perhaps a change of scenery will do him some good. It wouldn't hurt to take a swing on Harrison, especially if all it costs is a third- or fourth-round pick.

As Ulrich noted, Moore is approaching 30 years old and it remains to be seen how many good years he has left. And, there probably isn't much of a future for Palmer or Coleman in Buffalo.

Acquiring Harrison gives the Bills a 24-year-old wideout who still has two more years of team control after this one when including the fifth-year option, and if he can rebound in Buffalo, Harrison could become the future at the position.

At the very least, he would bolster the wide receivers room and help Josh Allen in the short term as Buffalo looks to make a push for the Super Bowl that has eluded this franchise for far too long.

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