Two High-Profile Buffalo Bills' Players Listed as Cut Candidates, Per Analyst

Assessing the Buffalo Bills’ offseason and potential moves they could make entering a critical 2026 campaign has been almost impossible to do.

There are several ideas of what the team could do over the next few months to best prepare themselves for a Super Bowl run. However, at this point, the list of possibilities has become incredibly saturated due to the vast number of key decisions the Bills have in front of them heading into the new league year.

As challenging as it's been to nail down exactly how Buffalo will elect to move forward, an NFL analyst has two moves that could make a lot of sense for the Bills, given their position against the salary cap.

In an article posted to NFL.com, Matt Okada wrote that the Bills could benefit from releasing wide receiver Curtis Samuel or tight end Dawson Knox.

In or out

“After a(nother) disappointing playoff loss to end the 2025 season, the Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott, promoted OC Joe Brady to that role and will retool around Josh Allen this offseason to make a run at the Super Bowl … again,” wrote Okada. GM Brandon Beane has struggled to find the right offensive pieces to properly support his all-world QB, and chief among his misses were Samuel and Knox.”

Okada proceeded to lay out the case for releasing either player. With Samuel’s low production and Knox’s exorbitant contract, the NFL.com writer believes cutting bait on one player or the other should be considered.

“Samuel can be cut for $6.1 million in cap savings, he wrote. “And Knox can be released for $9.7M in savings prior toJune 1 or $12M in savings as a post-June 1 designation. Dumping one (or both) would go a long way to arming Buffalo for a run at a true No. 1 receiver.”

Choices to make

Okada is not the first to suggest the Bills should send Samuel packing. The veteran WR has appeared in just 20 regular-season games, totaling just 417 yards on 45 receptions, including playoffs, since the Bills brought him in for the 2024 season.

Knox may be a more difficult decision, as he is a team leader and actually increased his production in 2025. He recorded more yards, receptions and touchdowns than he did in ’24 while often filling in for the oft-injured Dalton Kincaid as the team’s top tight end throughout the year.

We’ll see what the Bills elect to do, but Okada presented his case well, and it makes sense for the team to consider both options.