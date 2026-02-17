Buffalo Bills Have Attractive Option at Important Position in Browns' Cut Candidate

One of the positions the Buffalo Bills may need to address this offseason is cornerback.

Christian Benford sits at the top of the position group as the team’s unquestioned leader in the back end. But aside from him, there are questions.

Tre’Davious White isn’t getting any younger at 31 years old, while Maxwell Hairston will enter his second professional season after a rookie year that was besieged by injury. Behind those three, the position is barren.

That may cause the team to pursue a veteran presence that could either replace the role White took on this past season, as he is set to become a free agent, or serve as depth behind Hairston. If the Bills are looking for the former—a proven starter to pair with Benford—they could have a potential option in Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, who has been floated as a cut candidate by NFL.com's Matt Okada.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The case

In his article, Okada presented the reasons why he believes the Browns could release Ward before the start of the 2026 regular season.

“The problem is the money,” he wrote. “Ward carries a $32.9 million cap hit in 2026, highest on the team outside of Deshaun Watson.”

Okada added that the Browns would save $20 million if they were to cut bait on him after June 1.

“Cleveland is $2.3 million under the cap and needs heavy improvement across all areas of the roster to work its way out of the AFC North cellar,” added Okada. “Given what he’s meant to the team for the better part of a decade, this would be a more surprising cut, but it also might make sense as Cleveland looks to the future under new head coach Todd Monken.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is unable to make a catch against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third quarter of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Track record

The eight-year pro will be entering his age-29 season and has spent his entire career in Cleveland after the team selected him fourth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has recorded 18 interceptions and an astounding 104 passes defensed throughout his career. In 2025, he allowed 39 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns while being targeted in coverage, resulting in a passer rating of 87.2 allowed to opposing quarterbacks, per Next Gen Stats.

If the Bills re-sign White, there would not be much of a need for Ward on the roster. There is also no guarantee the Browns will move forward with releasing the five-time Pro Bowler.

With that said, if Buffalo lets White walk and Ward becomes available, they should consider making a call to Ward’s agent to gauge his interest in heading to Buffalo.