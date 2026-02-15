Buffalo Bills Have $17M Decision to Make in Critical Offseason

As the NFL’s new league year approaches on Mar. 11, the Buffalo Bills inch closer to having their feet held to the fire on upcoming financial decisions involving several high-priced players set to hit their cap for the 2026 season.

One of those players is tight end Dawson Knox, whose exorbitant contract is set to cost the Bills a $17.8 million cap hit, per Spotrac. However, if Buffalo were to release him before June 1, they would save $10.4M against the cap, creating an interesting quandary regarding the Bills’ team leader.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox catches a pass during first half action against the Jets at home in Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 4, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Interesting option

Knox is entering a contract year, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. Rather than release the veteran tight end, who has become one of the most influential figures in the Bills’ locker room since he was drafted in 2019, the team could elect to work out an extension with the seven-year pro or perhaps restructure his current contract.

There was a recent precedent set for the latter option, as the Bills reworked linebacker Matt Milano’s contract last season. Their longtime LB took a $3M pay cut while trimming a year off of his deal. As a result, he is now a free agent entering the ‘26 season instead of ’27.

If Knox is willing, something similar to what Milano accepted, or perhaps an even more significant pay cut, would be a favorable situation for the Bills. The 29-year-old TE is coming off one of his most efficient seasons as a pro.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Inspiring campaign

Knox’s receiving EPA in 2025 (+11.7) was the second-highest of his career, while his catch percentage (73.5%) was also the second-highest over his seven professional seasons, per Next Gen Stats. He totaled 36 receptions for 417 yards receiving and four touchdowns, with all three of those marks being his most since his lone Pro Bowl season in 2022.

His production was particularly critical considering his cohort, Dalton Kincaid, missed considerable time due to injury. Although Kincaid and rookie TE Jackson Hawes’ presence on the roster makes Knox somewhat expendable, Kincaid’s durability remains in question, which may increase Knox’s chances of sticking around. He is also one of Josh Allen’s closest confidants, and the Bills have displayed a tendency to hold onto their quarterback’s pals over the years.

The Bills will enter the new league year about $10M over the salary cap, per Spotrac. Therefore, the team must take steps to get its head back above water financially. We will see if Knox is involved in what is expected to be a flurry of maneuvers from President of Football Operations Brandon Beane this offseason.