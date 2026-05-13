NFL Leaves Non-Local Buffalo Bills' Fans In Dark for Inaugural Highmark Stadium Game
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Can't make it to Orchard Park for one of the region's hottest tickets ever?
Well, that's okay. You can still watch the Buffalo Bills open their new stadium on television, but ONLY if you live in the local market.
With the NFL awarding the Bills' home opener to Prime Video's Thursday Night Football, the September 17 primetime game against the Detroit Lions will be available exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers.
While league rules require the live Prime broadcast to be made available via a local over-the-air station, it covers a relatively small area.
For instance, Rochester, which hosts Bills' Training Camp every summer, is considered a different secondary television market. Despite being only 70 miles away from the City of Buffalo, fans in Rochester face blackouts when the Bills play on Thursday Night Football.
All those hoping to watch the Bills outside of the primary TV market will have to fork over more money to stream it live. Even those who pay for $480 for YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket have to add on a Prime subscription if they desire access to TNF action.
Steep cost to witness history
Only a fortunate faction of Bills Mafia will be able to get into the new barn for the Week 2 lid-lifter against the Lions.
Back in late December, the Bills announced that they sold all available Personal Seat Licenses for the new Highmark Stadium. That means game tickets are only available to non-PSL holders through the secondary market.
Unsurprisingly, prices for the inaugural game are soaring on resale platforms with Vivid Seats reporting a current "get-in" price of $663. On Ticketmaster, the NFL's official reseller, a bulk of listings are asking over $4,000 for seats in the lower tier behind the Bills' bench.
While watching remotely is a much more economical option, everyone outside of Buffalo's 640,000 TV households will have to submit their credit card information to Amazon. Prime subscriptions are available for $139 annually or $14.99 monthly. Amazon offers a Prime Video-only option for $8.99 per month.
On Thursday, May 14, we'll find out if the Bills will land in a Netflix or Peacock exclusive time slot. Should that happen, be sure to budget for another subscription service fee. Buffalo actually played the first-ever Peacock exclusive against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.
It's no wonder the US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the NFL's alleged anticompetitive tactics that are squeezing customers to the maximum.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.