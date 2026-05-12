Bills' Schedule Release: Confirmed Opponents, Rumored Dates and What We're Hearing

Happy NFL Schedule Week to all those who celebrate the annual mid-May spectacle.

This year's announcement will likely garner extra interest from Buffalo Bills' fans who are thirsting to see a new era begin in a new stadium.

With Joe Brady in his first season as head coach, the Bills will open a $2.1 billion venue featuring a natural grass field. While the first game in the new barn promises to be an incredibly hot ticket no matter the opponent, Buffalo's entire home slate is loaded with potential primetime matchups.

“Looking at this home schedule for the Bills, I can pick out six or seven games that I don't think anybody would be surprised to see in a national or a primetime window," said NFL VP for broadcast planning Mike North on the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo Podcast.

Construction crews install the first panels on the stadium exterior as work continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, across the street from their current home at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, NY Thursday, July 10, 2025. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' 2026 opponents

HOME (8) — Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens

ROAD (9) — Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams

Home opener already set

The Bills will open the 2026 season on the road, but the Week 1 opponent has not yet been revealed.

"The Bills game in Week 1 is going to be a story. The stadium opener is also going to be a story," said North back in mid-April. "It's not impossible for that game to be either Week 2 or Week 3."

As it turns out, Buffalo will lift the lid off the new Highmark Stadium in Week 2, welcoming the Detroit Lions to Orchard Park for Prime's Thursday Night Football on September 17.

With the NFL's broadcast partners announcing select games in the days leading up to the May 14 schedule release, Amazon Prime unveiled the first game in their TNF package on Monday evening.

Educated guesses

Through analyzing North's comments and knowing some of the scheduling principles the league has shown a tendency to follow, one can presume that certain Bills' matchups are way more likely to fall in standalone windows than others.

First, the home matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens appear destined for special treatment.

The Bills hosted both teams in standalone windows last year, kicking off the 2025 season against the Ravens in a memorable Sunday Night Football affair. The next chapter in the Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson rivalry will most likely land in primetime again.

Each of the last four seasons, the Bills and Chiefs met in the 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. It wouldn't be surprising to see that tradition continue.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with linebacker Terrel Bernard coming in to help during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Certainly, your guy [Allen], 15 in red out there in Kansas City [Patrick Mahomes], Lamar [Jackson] - those are guys [most fans identify with]. I still think that Holy Trinity kind of still resonates in the AFC," said North.

The Bills' road game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field carries intrigue as a rarely-occurring matchup.

"There's some fun and different and interesting ones, and I would probably put Buff Green Bay in that category. I could see it literally in like 30 different spots, right?" said North. "Baltimore Buffalo is in that category, too. There's some history there, but Buff Green Bay feels like a special, like one-off, something a little more unique, something we don't see too often. I sure hope wherever we do with that game, that's one of those Christmas presents."

Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) for no gain during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers 22-0 win against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field in 2018 | Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

What we're hearing

The Bills already have one primetime game in stone, and they'll likely receive at least four more.

"Are the Bills going to be one of the teams that are at or near the max in terms of primetime games and national television appearances? Yeah, as long as that guy is your quarterback. Yeah," said North.

The fact that Buffalo has five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen as its quarterback makes the team a popular pick for primetime. We wrote about The Josh Allen Effect earlier today.

Furthermore, matchups against teams with top-tier quarterbacks will likely be most appealing to the network partners. For that reason, it's a good bet to expect the Bills' visit to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams as a potential standalone game.

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

What we know already

Bills will play on road in Week 1.

Lions will visit for inaugural Highmark Stadium game in Week 2 on September 17, kicking off NFL on Prime's Thursday Night Football slate.

Buffalo will likely get at least primetime exposures in addition to multiple 4:25 p.m. ET national windows.

The Bills will have a total of eight home games and nine road games.

The AFC West and the NFC North are Buffalo's two crossover divisions this year.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) evades being tackled by Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images