Sean McDermott peeved at reporter's question following Bills' humbling loss to Texans
While meeting the media at One Bills Drive the day after Buffalo’s Week 12 loss, Head Coach Sean McDermott got a bit testy with a reporter who questioned him about the Buffalo Bills' effort in recent losing efforts, including on Thursday night against the Houston Texans.
McDermott was asked, “We've heard after Miami and then last night some variation from players of ‘they wanted it more.’ The ‘they’ being the other team. On the surface, that seems like it should not be the case. So, why do you think that has been an issue and maybe continues to be?”
The Bills' head coach took issue with that, claiming none of his players said those words.
“That's not what he said,” said McDermott tersely. “So, don't put words in his mouth like that. It's — that's not fair to a player, any player, for that matter.”
Let’s rewind.
After Thursday’s game, quarterback Josh Allen said in response to a question regarding the Bills’ performance, “They wanted it today. We had a chance to win it there at the end and got to find a way.”
Is that close enough to what the reporter asked?
McDermott didn’t think so.
“That doesn’t necessarily mean that they wanted it more,” he added. “Our players wanted it. They were — you look at that room after the game, that locker room, they were exhausted, and they gave everything they had.
“Were there some plays like any team where you're going to have some, hey, we need to have better effort there? Yes. But on the whole, those guys, they spent everything they had on that field. So, I would appreciate you respecting them in that way of they gave it everything they had.”
That sentiment may have fallen on deaf ears amongst the fan base, which watched its team get bullied from pillar to post by the Houston Texans. Houston’s defense shut down the Buffalo offense, while the Texans’ offense, led by backup QB Davis Mills, outscored the reigning MVP.
Either way, the Bills are running out of time to find their stride and get things together before entering their latest playoff run. Buffalo began this season with hopes of winning a Super Bowl, and the chances of achieving those lofty aspirations are slowly fading.
The Bills (7-4) currently sit two games back of the AFC East-leading New England Patriots, who could extend their divisional lead after they take the field in Week 12. Buffalo presently sits as the No. 6 team in the AFC, ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4), who take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
